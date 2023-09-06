The Big Picture Jen Shah tried to involve her former assistant, Monica, in a fraud scheme before her arrest, according to Monica's testimony in the show.

Monica became suspicious of Jen's behavior and contacted a friend in the Secret Service, who warned her to stay away from Jen as she would be going to prison.

The information about Monica's involvement in Jen's trial was kept secret until the airing of the episode, surprising many viewers and adding excitement to the upcoming episodes.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is back this week with its fourth season and served us a banger premier. We get to meet the new Housewive Monica Garcia and through her find a juicy secret about the favorite of the series, Jen Shah. Jen Shah is currently serving a sentence of 6.5 years in federal prison for a telemarketing crime. She claims to be repenting her actions and working on anger management. While Jen says she is making most of her time over there focusing on her wellness and creative arts, we have Monica spilling more of her dirty laundry. Here's what we know so far about Monica's past with the ex-Housewife from new episodes of RHOSLC.

Monica Knew Jen Shah Before Her Arrest

Image via Bravo

In the episode, Monica talks to her cast mates Lisa Barlow and Angie Katsanevas about her relationship with Jen prior to the show. Apparently the two knew each other since 2021 when Jen hired Monica as her assistant for a short while. During that time, Monica claims that Jen sat her down to talk and asked her if she wanted to be rich. She said, "You wanna make $600,000 a year? All you have to do is put this, this, and this in your name." What is interesting is that this conversation occurred at least two months prior to Jen's arrest.

According to Monica, this was Jen's way to make her sign a shady document as a way to make her join in on a weird fraud scheme. This behavior of Jen made Monica suspicious, and she ended up contacting a friend in Secret Service. Monica said, “I remember being so weirded out, like, ‘Wait, what?’ It was very bizarre, and I have a friend in the Secret Service, and I called him. And he said, ‘Get the f*ck away from Jen Shah, she’s going to prison.’ And she was arrested two months later. And that is how I became a witness with the federal government in her trial.” This conversation was what had Monica standing as a witness in Jen's Court Trial.

On the other hand, it comes as a surprise to some viewers as the info was never leaked before the airing of that specific episode. This incident sets a new bar for the franchise unlike the past instances from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Many are praising Monica, RHOSLC cast, and crew for keeping the story undercover until it was the right time. People are now looking forward eagerly to the rest of the series, and It seems that Monica has won everyone's attention!