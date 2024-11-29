Heather Gay is working on a new memoir and brought Monica Garcia into it and the former The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star isn't letting Gay spread rumors about her. In a special excerpt of her second book shared exclusively with Us Weekly, Gay alleged that Garcia was claiming that Jen Shah's husband, Sharrieff Shah, once tried to kiss Garcia. According to Gay's book, after Shah attempted to kiss her, Garcia pushed him off and denied him. Despite the interaction painting Shah in a bad light, Garcia still has spoken out, denying the entire situation that Gay paints.

The excerpt of Gay's memoir reads as follows: "In a final Hail Mary attempt for a handout she reached out to Jen’s husband Sharrieff. Supposedly, they agreed to meet up in the parking lot of a gas station and, according to Monica, the exchange quickly turned romantic. She claims he tried to kiss her, but she pushed him off, saying, 'We can’t.' Sharrieff got out of the car and immediately left.” Gay went on to claim that no one believed Garcia's take on the situation because she was “desperate” and “cranking up the delusion.”

This is far from the first time the housewives have brought Garcia up in Season 5. The end of Season 4 of the series brought the truth about Garcia's involvement with the Reality Von Tease account. Most of the cast had turned against her, and she was not asked to return for Season 5. It hasn't stopped them from bringing up Garcia both outside of the show and on camera during Season 5. Her statement against Gay points out their tendency to do so.

Monica Garcia Denies the Claims in a Statement

Image via Peacock

In a statement posted by Reality Tea, Garcia made it clear that this was yet another attempt by the housewives to bring her up despite her no longer being on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. “It’s truly sad and worrisome that Heather Gay has nothing else to write about than twisted and false allegations in a desperate attempt to try and tarnish the reputations of two families,” Garcia's statement reads.

“The lies told about me by Heather continue to reach new lows and the only fantasies happening here are the ones she’s concocting in her book. To clarify, I have never said that Sharrieff Shah and I kissed, nor has there ever been anything romantic or physical between Sharrieff and I. To so carelessly write such untrue and damaging allegations in permanent ink at the expense of others for financial gain is deplorable. There is a reason why [former Housewives producer] Carlos King dubbed Heather Gay the most dangerous housewife.”

You can see Garcia and Gay on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, with previous episodes streaming on Peacock.

