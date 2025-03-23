This just in – Scary Movie star Anna Faris is a devoted Real Housewives fan. The actress recently talked about how much she loves the franchise and that she’s specifically fond of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

In a chat with PEOPLE, recently, Faris mentioned that although she loves the show, stepping into the Bravo spotlight herself seems out of the question – at least for now. She then went on to share her hesitation about making a cameo in the franchise and explained that she feels “fundamentally uncomfortable” being herself on television. Faris added that this is exactly why she loves hiding behind characters and shared her sentiments about it in the following words:

"I think I would freak out. I would because I'm sort of fundamentally uncomfortable being myself. I like to hide behind a character. "

But that’s not all! Faris ended up giving a shout-out to the whole cast of RHOSLC and added that they do “a good job.” She also went on to share that she loves all Bravo shows and named Below Deck, in particular. The Mom alum then right away followed up and concluded with “Love Is Blind, the whole gamut,” – almost as if she thought that Love Is Blind, too, hails from Bravo – although it’s a separate Netflix series. Nonetheless, if Andy Cohen and other producers need an idea of who next to reach out to for a cameo, it appears that we have a passive contender.

