The Big Picture The premiere episode of RHOSLC Season 4 lived up to the hype with new and old housewives ready to shake things up, especially Mary Cosby, who is back and as kooky as ever.

The ladies are grappling with trust issues and the aftermath of Jen Shah's imprisonment, leading to tensions and no fresh starts in sight.

The party for a "Fresh Start" turns dramatic when Mary shows up with Meredith and confrontations arise, including Whitney apologizing for a comment about Meredith and her husband. Snowball fight helps release some rage.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been an extremely anticipated premiere in its 4th season. Jen Shah is in jail, and the fallout is something RHOSLC fans have been curious about since she first began her sentence. The premiere episode did not disappoint, as the housewives both old and new are ready to shake things up. Not only that, but Mary Cosby, the queen and alleged cult leader herself, is back and just as lovably kooky as ever. This season promises to be a good one, with the preview for the remaining season being full of new fights and friendship divisions. Episode one of season 4 shows a group riddled with problems, and a new housewife who is clearly prepared to stir the pot.

So, how will these ladies handle the twists and turns that are going to be offered? Several have gone through some intense life changes that will naturally have an effect on their interactions with the rest of the group. There is still tension between all of them, and despite Heather’s efforts, it seems like there are no fresh starts for these Salt Lake City ladies. The episode intro was underscored by read verses from the Bible, and those verses were almost all about facing enemies. This clearly means fans are in for a treat this season. Let’s dig into what happened in episode one, shall we?

‘RHOSLC’ The Aftermath Of Jen Shah

Image via Bravo

The episode begins with Heather Gay, first a foreshadowing brief scene that tells us that something is about to go down. The main question is, is it Jen related? Everyone is still feeling pretty raw after realizing that Jen is, in fact, guilty of the crimes she went to prison for. Trust has been broken in many ways, and hopefully there will be a focus on healing.

We’re then brought over to Lisa Barlow, who is preparing for Sundance. Her husband picks her up, and she begins rattling things off to him, and he listens with vacant eyes. His ability to put up with her constant stream of loud thoughts is admirable. It takes a lot of patience, but the dissociative state he entered the second she began rambling is not a good sign. She does touch on another issue that did involve him; their son has decided to go on a mission trip instead of college first. In Mormonism mission trips are very common, as it is imperative for them to spread their gospel. While staunch Mormon parents would be thrilled by this news, Lisa is absolutely shaken by it.

Heather Gay, on the other hand, is doing fabulously. Her book, Bad Mormon, is a NY Times bestseller, her businesses are doing well, and she opted to buy a new house! She’s still Heather though, as seen when Meredith Marks arrives at her house to find her shoveling in heels. In platform heels that are higher than 3 inches. On ice. Meredith, who is utterly appalled by the idea of doing manual labor, hesitantly decides to assist her before they begin chatting. Heather is determined to mend fences, especially after everything that happened with Jen. Meredith is skeptical, but open to the idea. She does have a bone to pick with Whitney Rose, though. A funny bone, but a bone nevertheless. Heather pushes forward though, and plans her “Fresh Start” party for the group.

RELATED: 'Queen of the Con's’ Johnathan Walton Shares New Insight on 'RHOSLC's’ Unreal Housewife, Jen Shah

‘RHOSLC’ Old Faces, New Faces, and New Issues

Image via Bravo

Mary Cosby is back. Repeat. Mary Cosby is back. Her return has been much anticipated, both on and offscreen. Mary meets up with Meredith, who is the only person she remained in contact with during her hiatus. Mary is happy to be back now that Jen is gone, which makes a lot of sense given their lack of a relationship. She shares news about her son, Robert Jr., having a girlfriend, which brings to mind some past legal issues Mary and her son. faced. In 2021 the Mother-son duo was accused of, “Unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway and another contributing to the delinquency of a minor.” This was due to a girlfriend of Robert Jr.’s, and while the specifics of the situation are not fully known, it's clear as to why Mary is feeling a little nervous about Robert Jr.’s new paramour. They were cleared of those charges in September 2022.

We see Angie Katsansevas, now a fully fledged snowflake holder, who meets up with Lisa and other new housewife, Monica Garcia. Monica used to work for Jen Shah briefly as her personal assistant. This means she has tea on all the other housewives, even though some of it is suspect. Jen is known for lying, so while Monica has the aforementioned tea, she is still remaining open-minded. Though, she is aware of Lisa’s ability to drone on, and on, and on. Monica gives on “Jenergy”, the vibe is the same, minus the mercurial emotions and scam artistry. She seems like a good time.

‘RHOSLC’: "It's like Lord of the Flies, which is probably a book they haven't read either."

Image via Bravo

Heather’s ‘Fresh Start’ party is all set up and ready for the healing to begin. Heather told everyone to bring a friend, so Lisa brought Angie, who is certainly not Heather’s favorite person after she spread nasty rumors about her. But in the spirit of reconciliation, Heather remains calm. The true gag happens when Mary arrives with Meredith, shocking everyone there, but especially Whitney, who stared with her mouth agape for a while. It’s clear that nobody thought that Mary would be back. Lisa, and her interesting coat, are also surprised to see Mary, and especially seeing Mary so cordial with her. We learn why from Lisa, as she reads off the last texts that Mary sent her.

"Lisa, you're the biggest idiot… You're a black widow… You are the biggest liar in Utah... You'll kill people with your nasty tequila… You remind me of a witch… You evil person… You're not interesting… You're a horrible human being."

So, her surprise is valid, needless to say. Mary, on the other hand, acts as if those texts don’t exist, which is peak Mary behavior. In another contentious meeting, Meredith decides to confront Whitney about what she said in an interview about Meredith and her husband. The comment? Whitney said that she thought it was weird that they take baths together. This tiny comment triggered a confusing rage in Meredith, one that Heather thought she was joking about at her house, until she realized Meredith was deadly serious. Whitney apologizes for saying it (even though she didn’t need to) and shares that she wants to move on and hopes that Meredith won’t hold this grudge against her. Meredith, who does hold grudges, denies that she holds grudges, and fans everywhere likely gave the same amount of side-eye that Whitney did in that moment.

The party culminates into a massive snowball fight, minus Mary, who wants none of the outdoors whatsoever. The snowball fight looks fun, but it is also a rage releaser for all of the ladies, which is great, as they need to make room for the rages yet to come this season.

‘RHOSLC’ Additional Thoughts

Image via Bravo