The Big Picture The season premiere of RHOSLC had everything fans could want, including tension, new housewives, and Mary Cosby.

Viewers got to meet new housewife Monica Garcia, who used to work for Jen Shah and was a witness at her trial.

Drama ensued over Bathtub Gate and Meredith Marks' serious attachment to her bathtub, and Mary Cosby's return as a friend was entertaining for fans.

The season premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City gave fans everything they could want out of debut episode. There was a tense and mysterious phone call, Mary Cosby, snowball fights, two new housewives, and lots of drama. Heather took the lead in trying to bring everyone back together by hosting a fresh start party. Her intentions were obviously pure, and seemed to at least put a band-aid on their fractured friendship. So fractured that it needs a cast, but this band-aid will do for the earlier part of the season.

Fans also got to meet brand-new housewife, Monica Garcia, and she certainly came in hot. Not only did viewers learn that she used to work for Jen Shah, but that she was also a witness at her trial! She just casually threw that information out during her confessional. Additionally, her energy is just the add-on needed to fill the void that is Jen Shah. There was also, of course, the most serious piece of drama: Bathtub Gate. Meredith Marks is very serious about her bathtub, and when Whitney Rose made a joke about her and her husband bathing together being creepy, Meredith was on a warpath. Mary Cosby’s return as a friend went well, with her giving enough meme content at the Fresh Start party to make any RHOSLC fan happy.

‘RHOSLC’ New Housewives, Same Old Problems

Image via Bravo

This week's episode seems to be themed around building up and continuing to heal relationships. Unless they are with Angie Katsanevas. Out of all the housewives, only Lisa Barlow, Whitney, and Monica actually like her. Heather Gay shares their history with Monica later on in the episode, and manages to shade her former 80s hair in the process. Whitney doesn’t understand why nobody likes her, as she thinks she’s great. When she meets up with Heather, she reflects on their past, as they’ve actually known each other since high school. She didn’t trust her fake perm then, and she doesn’t trust her now. She was still mad that Angie insinuated that Heather was doing lesbian acts with Jen. Meredith also wants nothing to do with Angie, and shares with her husband that she has no desire to see her on this trip and very purposely does not invite her. Whitney, after going on a double date with Angie and her husband, invites Angie anyway after learning she was not included. It’s pretty rude to invite someone on a vacation without informing the host, but this is Real Housewives, isn't it?

The Crew Goes to The Trixie Motel

Image via Bravo

We love a good crossover, as Trixie Mattel, RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty, had her own show about fixing up her dream motel in Palm Springs. It’s super cute, pink, Barbie-ish, but unfortunately does not have any 2003 Dom Perignon, something appalling to our Mary Cosby. Whitney and Angie get there first, and Whitney does the classy thing by taking the biggest room in the motel. That’s going to cause another rift, especially if that room has a bathtub. While Whitney and Angie are handling their petty check-in at the hotel, the other ladies are on their way to Palm Springs. A crisis occurs in the women’s bathroom when they land at their destination. It’s a major crisis. A crisis of mass proportions: Lisa lost her ring in the women’s restroom of the airport. Not just any ring, mind you. This ring was her favorite ring. Specifically, her favorite $60,000 ring. For a person who is not rich, this would actually be an incredibly major crisis. But the fact that Lisa immediately got on the phone with her jeweler after destroying the bathroom, shows that she was clearly overreacting. Everyone was inconvenienced, and as a viewer it was easy to empathize with Monica and Heather who were the most annoyed by the situation. And when they arrived at The Trixie Motel, they were in for another big annoyance: the very uninvited Angie.

Additional Thoughts

Image via Bravo