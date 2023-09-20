The Big Picture Lisa Barlow loses her $60,000 ring but has a replacement on the way, showing her privileged lifestyle.

Heather spills the tea on her dislike for Angie, causing tension within the group.

Meredith purposely excludes Angie from activities, leading to a heated confrontation at dinner.

Last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City saw the tragedy of all tragedies; Lisa Barlow lost her favorite ring in an airport bathroom. Thankfully, for all of us, she had a jeweler on call, and a replacement for the $60,000 piece of jewelry is on its way. Prior to Ring-Gate 2023, the lades were continuing their pursuit of a fresh start. Heather Gay decided it was time to get to know Monica Garcia, and they met up to shop and talk. She spilled all the tea on the other ladies from her perspective, including her disdain for her former high school classmate, Angie Katsanevas. Angie is not a particularly popular figure within the group, as both Heather and Meredith Marks don’t like her. Whitney Rose, who is fond of Angie, doesn’t understand where all the hate is coming from. So, when she and Angie are on a double date with their husbands, and Whitney mentions Palm Springs, Angie is less than amused. Whitney, ever the good samaritan and not at all a pot stirrer, does the allegedly right thing to do, and invites Angie along on the trip. Furthermore, Whitney brought Angie along without telling Meredith, who set up the trip, arranged the trip, and intentionally did not invite Angie. Angie was not invited to the Trixie Motel. Also, big props to Trixie Mattel for delivering the appropriate amount of shade as Whitney explained the situation to her. The silent judgment was golden, and RHOLSC is proving to be a top contender for Bravo's reality television lineup.

Meredith and Angie Feel Cold and Prickly

The ladies arrive and are greeted by Trixie, Whitney, and Angie. There is an instant silence upon discovering Angie was also there for the trip. The ladies are gagged, especially Heather and Monica. Meredith, who did not invite Angie and is clearly bothered, pretends that she isn’t bothered, and overall it’s a solid minute of awkward tension. Thankfully for everyone, Trixie was there to bust up the tension and take everyone on a tour of the motel. Later, as Whitney, Lisa, and Angie sit by the pool, Meredith makes a beeline for Heather’s room, completely ignoring the trio as she does. This action was a clear omen for later events. After her commiseration with Heather and Angie, the ladies gather by the pool and Meredith’s activities begin. First she hands out gifts to all the other ladies except Angie. While this move could be perceived as shady, everyone should remember that Angie was not invited, and Meredith had only planned for the people who were invited. Now when Meredith introduces the shopping activity’s planned pairs, and says Angie can shop by herself? That was shady. On purpose. Meredith wound up stuck with her during the shopping trust exercise. It was during this exercise that we learned that the only person with any fashion sense in this group is Mary Cosby, as Monica made it out of that unscathed and looked very cute.

Speaking of games, it’s time to discuss the “Warm and Fuzzy, Cold and Prickly” game. Let it be known across the world that Whitney knew exactly what she was doing when she introduced this game. She can play dumb all she wants, but deep down she knows she chose that game to start mess and it worked masterfully. First up is Heather, who half answers Angie when she asks why she doesn’t like her. Why didn’t she mention the lesbian lies Angie told? That is an obvious and clear reason to not trust someone. It would have made sense to say over what Heather actually said. But, to Heather’s credit, she was also on the road to Wasted-Ville, so we’ll chalk up her response to that. Lisa got hurt by Monica calling her insensitive after the whole ring debacle. Monica, who is the closest to a normal person out of the whole bunch, mentioned how difficult it was as a person struggling to make ends meet to listen to Lisa whine about her ring all day. And because Lisa has no understanding of how it feels to worry about money in a survival sense, she felt offended. Ironically she made Monica’s point in her confessional when she said that Monica would be able to empathize if she could afford a ring at that price. Side note: Monica is everything. We hope we don’t regret these words later this season, but as of right now? She’s the realist chick in the whole group.

Things took the darkest turn when Angie took it upon herself to make a “fun” toast. In this “fun” toast, Angie refers to the trip as fake. Meredith, fueled by alcohol and an ever growing silent rage tells Angie she can leave. Repeatedly. In fact, the moment when Meredith gets some bass in her voice and says, “You can leave,” is iconic and it will live down in RHOSLC history. Angie continues to refuse to leave, however, leading to a hilarious attempt to get her removed by Meredith. Meredith is beyond drunk at this point, and asks this teeny-tiny waiter to escort Angie off the premises. Obviously, the poor thing could do absolutely nothing for her, and Meredith runs out of the restaurant crying with an annoyed Lisa in tow. It’s sufficient to say that dinner was ruined, and so was the rest of the evening. Especially for Heather, who had one too many espresso martinis and ultimately vomited on the shuttle when they arrived back at the Trixie Motel.

A Moment of Mary Cosby Appreciation

Mary’s episode three deserves its own personal recap. Mary Cosby is hilarious. Mary Cosby is pure comedy. Her comments upon their arrival at the motel? Fantastic.

“What is a Trixie?”

This is hilarious because it’s clear she doesn’t look up anything prior to taking trips. A quick Google would have pulled up Trixie Mattel’s pic immediately. During the shopping trip she was paired with Monica, which was lucky for Monica. Mary, on the other hand, clearly wanted nothing to do with any of the clothing in that store. She kept it real with Monica though, and happily said no to the majority of the clothing that Monica picked out for her. She was a real sport during that heinous activity, and at the dinner she clearly did not want to be at, she continued to be a sport. The best moment during that dinner? The bird story, of course. Mary starts talking about how weird this bird she had when she was a child was. In a confessional shot she explains that the bird was weird because it constantly “wanted” her to stare at it. The bird wanted this from her, according to Mary. The whole story was from outer space. Just like her brains ability to confuse the word predator with pornography. To be precise, the moment on the bus when she calls Whitney out for her pot stirring, and Mary says to her,

“You called me a pornography, sweetheart.”

Poor sick Heather had to clarify that Whitney said predator, not pornography. Mary, you’re an icon. Never change.

Additional Thoughts

