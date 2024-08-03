The Big Picture Monica Garcia was let go from RHOSLC due to cast influence.

Monica Garcia was on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in Season 4 of the series. While she was outted as Reality Von Teese in the finale of the season, it led to Garcia not being asked back for Season 5. She was seemingly put on a pause and fans feared that we would never get to see her back on the show. Now, she sat down to talk with David Yontef, host of Behind the Velvet Rope podcast about her getting let go from the show.

Garcia was surprisingly candid about the situation, telling Yontef that she got a call from production (not Andy Cohen) about how she wasn't returning to the show. "I did get a call. It was a beautiful call," she said. "It was wonderful. It was a zoom and it was very kind and it was very nice and I cried and there were all the emotions and it was a very nice call. But it was like 'You're not coming back." She went on to continually praise them for how kind they were to her about the situation.

Monica Garcia Claims The Cast Has Power

"They were wonderful, they were very very sweet," she said. "Here's the thing, I've said it before and I will say it again: I know there's so much sh*t going on about Bravo in general, I had the best experience with production, with those people, with the network, with Shed, with Andy Cohen. They got me through my season. I could not have done it without them. It makes me emotional because of how I was treated by these women. And if weren't for the people behind the scenes, like Andy Cohen, like production, I don't know how I would have done it. They had my back, they were so supportive, and they were so great. They were very kind, they were very nice, and they were just like we don't see how we move forward because the women do not want to."

Monica Garcia was essentially fired from the show because the rest of the cast didn't want to film with her and since it was her first season, Bravo clearly wasn't willing to push that. She did open up though about knowing she wasn't coming back and how much power the cast actually has. "Oh I knew. Like I said, there were things happening, tangible actual things happening, that I knew I would not be coming back," she said. "That's how much they fought for me to not come back." When Yontef said it made him realize how much sway the cast has, Garcia shared how that shocked her. "You and me both. I really did not think the cast had any power. But I guess they do."

You can see Garcia on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

