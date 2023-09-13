The Big Picture RHOSLC Season 4 brings frosty yet spicy drama with the housewives, serving iconic one-liners and bold taglines. Brace yourself for an intense season!

Lisa Barlow stays committed to her mission while Heather Gay shuts down her haters with confidence. The opening credits set the tone for drama and success.

Newcomer Monica Garcia hints at juicy secrets, while Meredith Marks addresses her beef with Whitney Rose.

Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, and Monica Garcia — have recently returned for a brand-new frosty yet spicy season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. With the first two episodes already out (which certainly didn't disappoint), Bravo revealed the cast members' taglines for Season 4. And with fan favorite Mary Cosby back, the taglines aren't the only shade that'll be thrown effortlessly.

The RHOSLC Women Served Looks and Iconic One-Liners

Image via Bravo

The opening credits for Season 4 started with Barlow staying committed to her mission, saying, "I'm on a mission to serve Lisa, and I love that for myself." Gay, who has recently celebrated the expansion of her business, had some words to say about her haters: "I own a beauty empire, so I don't need any of your lip service." In Episode 1, Gay announced the expansion of her Beauty Lab + Laser, which happened during her "transformative year."

Newcomer Garcia, for her first tagline, referenced the alleged secret about other cast members, stating, "I keep my friends close, but my secrets closer." On the show's premiere episode, Garcia, in a confessional, opened up about some of the housewives portraying seemingly "perfect lives." The mother-of-four claimed that she heard about some of the housewives' "dark secrets," which now-incarcerated Jen Shah (a former RHOSLC cast member) allegedly told her.

After Garcia came Marks, referencing her beef with Rose, who recently made a joke about her bathtub habits. She said: "In a town full of dirty lies, everyone can use a bath." Next up, Katsanevas — who joined Garcia as RHOSLC's newest main cast member — said: "I may be Greek, but don't expect an olive branch from me." Rose then chimed in to round out the opening credits with a religious reference, saying, "Having faith in myself is the only religion I need."

The fourth season premiered on September 5 of this year, focusing on the lives of Barlow, Gay, Marks, and Rose, as well as newcomers Garcia and Katsanevas. Former housewife, Cosby, on the other hand, returned to join the cast, this time as a friend of the housewives. In addition, Shah left the reality series after she was officially sentenced to prison for her involvement in a telemarketing scam that specifically targets the elderly.

Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo. See and hear for yourself what the housewives had to say in their taglines down below.