Whip out the scroll! Have I got a list of reasons why Angie K. deserves that center snowflake spot in the group photo! Based on the past, when the season began, one would have assumed she’d be a supporting player in the cast. Between making an incredible scene with her scroll of grievances to standing up to the barrage of attacks, Angie Katsanevas has become a central figure in the story now that Monica Garcia is gone. As a key support for Whitney Rose, Angie has seen the light regarding some of Whitney’s newfound rivals through her own experiences. She no longer wants to be a passive player. She wants to make her own stories.

Following the triumphant fourth season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the ladies of Utah are back to pick up the pieces. While we all saw a moment of unity in the Bahamas, once they returned to the snow-capped mountains of SLC, lingering feuds and shifting friendships have caused a new set of friction to emerge. But through the drama, Angie Katsanevas has become a central player. Angie had the K attached to her because when she first arrived, she was one of two Angies. Now she’s THE Angie. By being in the center of the cast photo, her status has been solidified. Angie is not a snowflake. She’s a star!

Angie Started Off With a Bang (and a Scroll)

With some time between the Reality Von (Tea)se debacle and the start of Season 5, there seemed to be a plethora of drama that needed to be addressed. At Lisa Barlow's Besos party, we were introduced to a host of new faces that easily replaced the hole that Monica Garcia left, but it was the moment that Angie Katsanevas arrived that Season 5 officially began. Move over receipts, timeline, screenshots, and the scroll of grievances has entered the chat. Decked out in a stunning white coat, Angie took Meredith Marks to task with a list of apology requests. The list contained everything from "threatening rumors" and "perpetuating narratives," but Meredith denied it all. As one of the more passive members of the cast, it might be shocking to have a lengthy scroll of moments on Meredith, but Angie's scroll consists of the receipts she needed to catch Meredith. This humorous moment has not only become a history-making moment for this franchise, it's meme-ability has made its way into the pantheon of reality television. We're all going to be whipping out scrolls against our rivals from here on out! Here's hoping Andy Cohen has requested it for the Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse.

By the time the ladies were sat for dinner, the all-out war began. Not easing into the tension, Lisa Barlow's soirée set up the drama that would define the course of the season. With Whitney Rose being the token punching bag for the group, it was Angie who stepped in to have her back as she was being attacked from all sides. In the past, Angie might not have let the drama take her over. Now, she's standing up for what she believes is right. Sure, she shared some information that Lisa Barlow had told her, but she only did what others had done. Group gossip spreads faster than wildfire. Angie was in the right. She stood up to Lisa and Meredith in a way that Whitney couldn't. Angie is a formidable opponent. She's not sitting on the sidelines. She's making her voice heard.

Angie Is Standing Up for Herself

When Angie isn't feuding or helping to fuel the fire, we've been able to see her fun side. As a major part of her identity, Angie owns the humor of her Greek heritage, leaning into it whenever the opportunity arises. Especially at the Milwaukee Bucks game. She's in on the joke and is unafraid to lean into it. Just look at what she wore! It's iconic in its own right.

Her time during the Whitney-hosted Milwaukee trip brought out the best in Angie. She no longer allows any of the women to control her narrative. If she is feeling like someone is being wronged, she’s expressing it in an open forum. It allows others' true colors to come out to see who else will step up for what is right. She’s willing to set herself up for the attack, but she has the receipts to back it up. When Lisa Barlow hit below the belt in Milwaukee at the Harley Davidson restaurant, Angie stood her ground in a way she may not have in the past. And she had the women on her side, making Lisa look foolish, something that can be rare. She is playing her cards right – like a reality television vet.

Wherever Angie's journey goes this season, her placement in the center of the credit cast photo tells viewers that her role on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is important. Photo placements are crucial throughout the history of The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe. Everyone truly loves Angie New Point 0—even Mary Cosby! That takes talent. She is the official glue of this cast. Angie Katsanevas has main character energy to the max.

