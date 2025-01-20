Britani Bateman is making a big career jump! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has been throwing hints that she’s heading over to Bravo’s real estate reality TV show Sold on SLC. The real estate agent has been caught up in heat on RHOSLC Season 5, where she recorded a video of her castmates arguing. So, this jump may prove to be an easy escape from livid fellow cast members.

Sold on SLC cast member and founding broker of Presidio Real Estate, Jennifer Yeo, shared a post on Instagram on January 16, 2025, welcoming Britani Bateman to Sold on SLC Season 2. Yeo introduced Bateman as a seasoned agent who will deal with the development of large projects. The founding broker described the RHOSLC star as extremely committed to catering to the client experience throughout the process. She expressed her excitement on behalf of her firm in the following words:

“We love Britani’s passion for life and multi talented portfolio!”

Britani Bateman left a comment under the post expressing pride in having been granted the opportunity to work with an “incredible group of people.” The RHOSLC star expressed immense happiness in having been able to engage in building homes and commercial projects, selling houses, and basking in all the glories of being a real estate agent on Sold on SLC. According to Reality Blurb, the mom of two had shared the post on her Instagram stories teasing a crossover, saying, “RHOSLC x Sold on SLC.”

‘RHOSLC’ Cast Exploded on Britani Bateman for Secretly Filming Them

Things were getting heated for Britani Bateman on RHOSLC Season 5, Episode 15, which aired on January 8, 2025. The women were arguing on a cast trip to Mexico when Angie Katsanevas caught Bateman recording the fight on her phone. Katsanevas immediately called her out, to which Bateman claimed that she was trying to film a video of herself to send to her daughter.

The other cast members were not convinced by Britani Bateman’s excuse and ganged up on her. Heather Gay pointed out that Bateman’s actions were a violation of their privacy. The cast holds past trauma from the incident with Monica Garcia’s actions from the past season for taking part in the Reality Von Tease gossip account to leak info on a fellow cast member. Gay expressed how Bateman’s actions brought back that trauma in the following words:

“We are deeply traumatized by friendship betrayals and something like this just brings it all up to the surface.”

Heather Gay also expressed regret for bringing Britani Bateman into the group and stated that she felt embarrassed and ashamed of the latter’s actions. Gay felt responsible for putting fellow cast members in a predicament due to Bateman’s action, calling it “indefensible.” The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 Reunion Part One airs on January 22, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. You can stream the episode along with the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

