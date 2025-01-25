Bronwyn Newport did not have an easy time in the first episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion. While we have only seen the first of three parts, it was reported that Newport did not go to a cast dinner after filming was done. Many speculated that it was because of her fight with Lisa Barlow and others thought she wasn't invited. Now, Newport has clarified why she wasn't part of the group who all went out together after they wrapped. Talking with The Daily Dish, she promised that it wasn't as deep as fans were making it out to be.

Newport told the outlet that she was simply already relaxing and ready for bed when she was asked to go out again. She explained that they did ask her to join them, but she was not going to get all dressed up again. “Oh, so much has been made out of that. I heard from them after I was back in pajamas and recouping,” Newport told The Daily Dish. “And I hope they had fun. Yeah, no weirdness.”

The rumors began that it was something deeper after Newport and Barlow fought during the first episode. Barlow was so upset that she was sobbing on the couch and cursed at Newport, who kept saying that Barlow lied about her having a miscarriage. Barlow denied it, but it left them both at odds. According to Newport, she had her own receipts that she didn't use at the reunion. “I brought my own receipts that I didn’t show,” she said. “I don’t know always that we need to. Then you start to go down this path of, ‘I’m wrong and you’re right,’ and then there’s no resolution.”

Whitney Rose Also Talked About the Dinner

Image via Bravo

Previously, Andy Cohen spoke with Whitney Rose about the dinner when she was on Watch What Happens Live, and she shared that the entire cast went out with the exception of Newport. “Everyone but Bronwyn,” Rose said on the show. “And Mary [Cosby] didn’t come. Lisa and Meredith [Marks] joined us later.” Rose saying "everyone" but Newport, when Mary Cosby also did not join them does seem like Rose was pushing her name forward. However, Newport denied any upset between herself and her fellow housewives.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is available to stream on Peacock.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Stream on Peacock