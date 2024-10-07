Bronwyn Newport joined the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and made sure to make an entrance. From her first scene at the "Besos" party thrown by her friend Lisa Barlow, Bronwyn made clear that with her, the priority is always fashion first. The new reality star confidently strutting into the party in the same fluffy heart-shaped Saint Laurent jacket that is owned by Rihanna was quite the introduction.

Bronwyn isn't just a fashionista, or "friend of" this season. The fashion influencer has shown that she has everything it takes to steal the show. Her hubby, Todd Bradley, was the CEO of the tech company Palm, and is 26 years Bronwyn's senior. The couple doesn't pretend to be used to anything but the finest things in life. Bronwyn's tastes are high-end, and as her friend Lisa observed, she isn't afraid of being "over the top." So far, what we have seen from the newbie evokes classic Real Housewives tropes.

Right away, Bronwyn made it clear that she is no side character. She even swiftly got reigning diva Mary Cosby on her side, after proving she has the same love of fashion and distaste for other people's social faux pas. No matter her allegiances coming into the season, Bronwyn has already shown that she is ready to dive in to RHOSLC head first.

Bronwyn Entered 'RHOSLC' With a Bang

Image via Fred Hayes/Bravo

We're only a few episodes into Season 5 of RHOSLC, and already newcomer Bronwyn has made a lasting impression. No matter what scene she is in, Bronwynn is laser focused and clocked in. She'll voice her opinion, tell it like it is, and if anyone has a problem with her, she expects them to address her directly. The big shock of the season so far has been how quickly Bronwyn has taken umbrage with long-time friend Lisa. Or perhaps this has been less surprising for viewers aligned with the perspective that Whitney Rose offered on The Viall Files podcast, that Lisa has "always been the villain" on the series.

Lisa and Bronwyn have been headed toward a confrontation since Heather Gay accused Bronwyn of being "two-faced" by switching up her stories, depending on which member of the group she was speaking to. Bronwyn's superpower so far this season has been her ability to calmly acknowledge someone else's perspective without giving an inch on her own personal position. She was so calm when she confronted Heather at the Milwaukee Bucks basketball game that she easily cleared the series' center snowflake, before moving swiftly onto confronting Lisa about not showing her more support during this disagreement. This is classic Real Housewives behavior, and the glory of it all is that Bronwyn seems to always be committed to staying true to herself in the moment.

Bronwyn Is Taking Over on Season 5 'RHOSLC'

Close

Bronwyn's outfits are brash and colorful, and most of all, fashion forward. Bronwyn is so major into fashion that when designer Christian Siriano stopped by Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, he name-dropped Bronwyn as an exception to his rule about not dressing the Real Housewives because "they don't pay." After making the shady comment, Siriano immediately observed that Bronwyn is a long-standing customer, from well before her acceptance of the role on the series, observing that she "spends real money" and declaring "now that's a Real Housewife!"

Just like her stories, with Bronwyn's fashion taste, the patterns may not match, but they always leave an impression. Heather has already noted that Bronwyn tends to switch up her story, depending on the circumstances. Bronwyn's natural ability to twist what she has said in the past to fit the current situation, depending on who she is speaking to, is a quality other Real Housewives often attempt and fail to achieve. Being able to own what you've said, but craft it to fit each different audience, is a masterful manipulation that only works because she is so consistent in her delivery.

Bronwyn seems comfortable owning her actions in the moment, even when it comes to accusations of throwing her friend Lisa "under the bus" for talking poorly about the other cast members. After noting that while she is not repeating exactly the words that Lisa used, she is comfortable letting people know that Lisa did have something to say. Or, in Bronwyn's words: "I'm not throwing Lisa under the bus. Yet! But I am turning the bus on."

Bronwyn's commitment to staying true to herself on the series is admirable. Her ability to switch up the narrative but stay consistent with her story is unmatched. All signs are pointing towards this newbie having all the qualities necessary for longevity on the series. But we are a long way from the Season 5 reunion, which will be Bronwyn's first. Reunions can be make or break for new Housewives, so viewers will need to wait to see how Bronwyn handles being put in the hot seat by her co-stars after her honest opinions this season catch up with her.

New episodes of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air Wednesdays on Bravo. Past seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Set against the stunning backdrop of Utah's mountain ranges, a reality TV series follows a group of affluent women navigating life in Salt Lake City. The show captures their opulent lifestyles, complex relationships, and personal and religious challenges, providing a unique glimpse into how tradition and modernity clash in a tightly-knit community. Release Date November 11, 2020 Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

Watch on Peacock