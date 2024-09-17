After a whirlwind fourth season, the snowflakes from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will be back soon, and Meredith Marks is speaking out about how the upcoming season will once more show a shift in friendships. The ladies went through many changes during their time as Housewives, and it seems they had become numb to any new situations after being involved with a troll account led by Monica Garcia and around the time when Jen Shah was arrested. The reality star has been in the middle of the shifting friendships almost every season as her tumultuous friendship with Lisa Barlow has taken a turn for the better. Still, with one friendship evolving, two have come crashing down, especially with her longtime friend, Mary Cosby.

Speaking to Extra, Meredith Marks explained how this season went: "There's a lot of conflicts, a lot of drama, ups and downs." Viewers are eager to see the new dynamics in Salt Lake City and how the women can move forward with each other after the Reality Von Tease of it all. Old friends are coming back, but friendships will also be tested again.

Meredith Marks and Mary Cosby Have Major Fallout In Season 5

When the explosive Season 5 trailer of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was released, viewers noticed from the get-go how Meredith Marks and Mary Cosby would be going head-to-head for the first time. This surprises many because they have been very close since the show's start, and they always have each other's backs. Viewers will remember how Jen Shah had a big problem with Mary Cosby, and Meredith was the one who made sure to call out Jen on her behavior against Mary, so it is surprising to see the two not getting along. While speaking to Extra about her feud with Mary, she said she didn't understand Mary's issue with her and was confused about why she was bringing up things from "ages ago that they had already talked about." She was blindsided by Mary and felt she was only bringing up these issues to pick a fight with her.

Someone who has always had a feud with Meredith has been Whitney Rose, and this season is no different. Meredith explained, "Whitney says things and has no regard for the consequences, and she'll speculate on things and say them as if they're facts." The two have had a long feud since Season 3 of the show, heightened in Season 4 because of Whitney's past comments on Meredith's bathtub. Everyone knows no one can comment on her love of bathtubs. Even though her feud with Whitney is not new, she will learn how to navigate her friendship with Mary as Whitney has become closer to her, and as Meredith said about Mary, "Some people are in her ear, and she has all new friends."

Viewers have much to look forward to when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres on September 18 on Bravo.

