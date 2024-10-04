Mary Cosby has seen her fair share of scandal in her time on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Telling Jen Shah that she "smelled like hospital" kicked off the first feud in Season 1 of the reality series, and ever since then, Mary's inability to filter her thoughts before speaking them has landed her in hot-water with many of her co-stars. Not that she's bothered about it. Mary is so comfortable being herself, that sometimes it seems she would rather spend time with just herself, rather than hang out with the Salt Lake ladies who are the constant subjects of her critique.

A more pressing scandal arose when the other ladies began to question Mary's role in the church that she inherited from her grandmother, which elevated her to a place of wealth and prestige in the community. In order to accept this position, Mary had to marry her step-grandfather, Bishop Robert Cosby Sr. Not only that, but a mutual friend approached Mary's co-star Lisa Barlow to warn her about getting mixed up in Mary's church, which he claimed ruined him financially. Whitney Rose put on her detective cap, and once she started digging into the church's history, she became convinced that Mary and her husband were "predators."

Mary ultimately left the series as a result of these allegations, and even chose not to join the Season 2 reunion, a big Housewives "no-no," before also refusing to return for Season 3. But even when she wasn't filming, Mary remained a constant presence on the series, as she dropped by in a "friend" role now and again, and eventually agreed to return for Season 5. Now, on a network known for its financial scandals, and on a series where one cast member is already serving time in federal prison for fraud, Mary has another financial scandal brewing.

Mary and Robert Sr. Are Suing Their Executives

In a recent financial scandal, Mary and her husband are suing two executives from the for-profit branch of their church, Faith Temple Pentecostal Church. The suit alleges that two executives embezzled millions of dollars from the company and the church over the course of several years. The Cosbys are seeking a total of $6.3 million from Annie L. Johnson, Shawn Turner, and the business United Security Financial Inc, the for-profit branch of the church that the executives ran.

The Cosbys also accused the executives of "intimidating" USF employees, forging Robert Cosby's signature, and appropriating church funds for personal use. Much of which sounds similar to the accusations brought against Mary on the set of RHOSLC. According to the documents obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune, Johnson had repeatedly requested that employees cash the company's checks in order to give her the money personally, which the complaint refers to as "a form of money laundering." Johnson is also accused of using the Cosbys' personal checking accounts to pay off loans for mortgages she took out without their knowledge.

Mary's Executives Face Damning Accusations

The accusations in the suit are damning, if proven true. Johnson is accused of putting the title of a radio-station in her name, dismantling the radio tower, and transferring the $4.3 million property to her son in 2020, who then sold it and transferred the proceeds back to his mother. Johnson is also accused of "comingling" assets, by using the Faith Temple account to pay the mortgage on a USF property in Indiana that Johnson's husband sold to his cousin. Turner is accused of using one of his businesses to pay back money owed on the mortgage of another property, which was purchased with a loan obtained with the forged signature of Robert SR. With such heinous accusations, and such high financial stakes, it's certain this scandal will not be resolved quickly, and it will be very interesting to see what else is revealed as the case moves forward.

