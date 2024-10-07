Mary Cosby established herself as an iconic presence on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City from her very first appearance in Season 1. Her comment that co-star Jen Shah "smelled like hospital" quickly established Mary's characteristic brutal honesty, while also kicking off the first feud on the series. Over the years, Mary has become known for her quirky sense of humor, her sharp tongue, and her notable fashion sense.

Her absence was felt on the series after she faced a scandal in Season 2 that led to her being under scrutiny for the role she inherited from her grandmother as a leader in her church. Mary ultimately left the series rather than continue to address questions about her faith, and the accusation from fellow Housewife Whitney Rose that Mary and her husband were "predators." Mary even committed the worst sin a Housewife can on the series, failing to show up to film the contractually obligated reunion episodes.

But it's hard to keep this church-lady down, and her absence was felt in the series. It seems that Mary has used her downtime to get her ducks in a row. A recent report revealed that Mary and her husband are suing two executives from the for-profit branch of their church, for misuse of funds, among other charges. Many of the accusations levied against these executives, including the allegation that they had intimidated church members, mirror some of those faced by Mary in earlier seasons. Addressing these financial fraudsters, and clearing up her reputation in Salt Lake City, seems to have freed Mary to return to her old antics in Season 5 of RHOSLC.

Her Co-Stars Can't Escape Mary's Uniquely Critical Eye

Mary has always been a source of comedic relief on the series. She is unabashedly herself, and in an era where Real Housewives often come to their series with a plan to put up a facade of perfect manners and a happy life, Mary seems to simply say whatever occurs to her in the moment, and shares as openly as she can about her personal life with Robert Sr. and her son, Robert Jr.

While Mary is protective over her personal relationships, she is less concerned about her relationships with her co-stars. If she does not like you, be prepared to be called "inbred" or a "bobble-head," or a slew of other insulting comments that the Houswife will say with a straight face and an unapologetic air. One of the most repeated lines from the series has been Mary snapping at Whitney, calling her a "little girl" with her iconic intonation. Mary's colorful commentary about her co-stars in RHOSLC has become a staple embellishment for each season.

Season 5 of ‘RHOSLC’ Is a Return To Form for Mary

While Season 5 is in the early stages, Mary's return to filming has already been a triumphant one. She has made a shocking alliance since Season 4, by forming a friendship with returning Housewife, Angie Katsanevas. Mary and Angie have a fun and light dynamic, but hearing Mary admit that she has let Angie into her life because she has proven that she genuinely cared about her was a heartwarming moment for the usually tart Mary. Seeing Mary step outside of her typically withdrawn habits in order to make space for a new friendship showed a different facet to her personality.

However, while Mary is opening her life to new friendships, even bonding with incoming newbie Bronwyn Newport, for many of her co-stars, Mary's return to the series was also a return to form. When Whitney invited Mary on the cast trip to Milwaukee, Mary accepted the invitation, but insisted that she would not join the other ladies on their private flight, choosing to fly on her own private plane rather than have to be trapped in an enclosed space with her co-stars. Heather Gay is also seeing a return to form with Mary, who seems incapable of containing her criticism when it comes to the series' center snowflake.

So far this season, Mary has continued to coast by in the background, offering insights and slights about her co-stars without showing concern about facing any retribution. Mary is one of those unique Housewives whose idiosyncrasies often go unchallenged, as her power and influence in Salt Lake City is well known. Having your co-stars slightly in awe of your presence is a good position to be in on a Real Housewives series, and Season 5 of RHOSLC has so far shown that Mary's privileged place will likely be secured for seasons to come.

New episodes of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air Wednesdays on Bravo in the U.S. Episodes can be streamed next day on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Set against the stunning backdrop of Utah's mountain ranges, a reality TV series follows a group of affluent women navigating life in Salt Lake City. The show captures their opulent lifestyles, complex relationships, and personal and religious challenges, providing a unique glimpse into how tradition and modernity clash in a tightly-knit community. Release Date November 11, 2020 Cast Whitney Rose , Lisa Barlow , Meredith Marks , Heather Gay , Jen Shah Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

