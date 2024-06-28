The Big Picture Meredith Marks praises Season 5 of RHOSLC as the best yet.

Monica Garcia's departure sparks controversy but doesn't affect the new season.

Fans eagerly await the upcoming season, hoping it surpasses the Season 4 reveal.

Meredith Marks has been a part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City from the start, and while the show was always a strong contender in the franchise, the end of Season 4 remains one of the most talked about moments in Bravo history. Now that RHOSLC Season 5 is underway and filming has begun, fans wondered if it could hold a candle to what had happened by the end of Season 4 of the show. According to Marks, Season 5 is an amazing continuation.

Season 4 of the show saw newcomer Monica Garcia join the wives and cause a bit of mayhem for them. As she fought with a lot of them, Heather Gay discovered that Garcia was behind an Instagram account that would often make the lives of women miserable. Gay told Marks, Lisa Barlow, and Whitney Rose and the foursome confronted Garcia. The aftermath bled into the reunion and now Garcia is not returning for Season 5, a move many fans didn't agree with.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Set against the stunning backdrop of Utah's mountain ranges, a reality TV series follows a group of affluent women navigating life in Salt Lake City. The show captures their opulent lifestyles, complex relationships, and personal and religious challenges, providing a unique glimpse into how tradition and modernity clash in a tightly-knit community. Release Date November 11, 2020 Cast Whitney Rose , Lisa Barlow , Meredith Marks , Heather Gay , Jen Shah Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

Marks is Very Proud of Season 5

According to Marks, the season is worth it even if Garcia is not part of the cast. "Well, I can’t say much because what made last season so fabulous,” Marks said to US Weekly, “is that we didn’t tell you anything. I can tell you [that] I think it’s our best season ever and so do our producers and the whole team.” That is saying a lot given how much fans talked about the Garcia reveal.

There was a lot to unpack after RHOSLC Season 4. How did the producers not know that Garcia was behind the account? Who in the cast sent information to it? Why not keep Garcia around to see how it plays out? But despite many fans hoping we'd continue to see a battle between Garcia and the wives, she was not asked to return to the show and according to what Marks is saying, that doesn't really hurt this season. “It’s going to be amazing,” Marks said to the publication, even going on to say that it will "be a ride." Marks is seemingly just very excited about what is to come. “I can’t wait for people to see it.” Whether this will actually be better than the Season 4 reveal is hard to believe.

You can catch up on all of Marks' antics on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. All seasons are available for streaming on Peacock.

