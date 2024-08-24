The Big Picture RHOSLC Season 5 features new alliances and drama without former villain Monica Garcia.

Lisa Barlow is at the center of conflict with Whitney Rose, while Mary Cosby returns full-time.

The newest addition, Bronwyn Newport, shakes things up, promising a season full of iconic RHOSLC drama.

After an explosive Season 4 that saw everyone around the world, including Kevin Hart, recite "Receipts, proofs, timelines, screenshots," the ladies of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are officially back for Season 5, and the trailer shows what an impact they will be making. It seems as though, after having such a great Season 4 and not having the villain, Monica Garcia, it would make viewers question whether the show would still be enjoyable to watch, but the ladies are showing how they don't need her and can make the show work without her. Many of the well-known alliances will change this season, and with Mary Cosby officially being back as a full-time housewife, the possibilities for the drama to come on the show are endless. What has made this franchise work has been the fact that the core four,

Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Heather Gay, have been able to pivot throughout their time on RHOSLC ever since Jen Shah was arrested and when it seemed like the whole franchise would be around her. Now, with the newest season, they have proven they don't need Jen and are even bringing three newbies into the latest season to spice things up between them.

The Snowflakes Are Back

The Salt Lake City Housewives are back and are not holding back this newest season. After going through a whirlwind last season dealing with Monica Garcia and finding out she was Reality Von Tease, the ladies are ready for a clean slate with each other. The trailer showcases how Lisa Barlow will be the center of all the drama by having Whitney Rose and Angie Katsanevas go against her. Her friendship with Whitney Rose has taken a toll especially, and they will continuously call each other out since Lisa's business has been under fire for the past few months. It also seems that "Bad Weather" will finally be able to get back on track with their friendship as Heather Gay and Whitney will attempt once more to see eye to eye.

Longtime friends Mary Cosby and Meredith Marks will also be going against each other, allowing viewers to see another side of Mary as she was sidelined as a "friend of" role last season. Mary will surely bring more flair and her 2003 Dom Pérignon to stir the group's drama. Coming in as the newest addition to the group will be newbie Bronwyn Newport, who will be an additional ally for Lisa Barlow. Still, some of the ladies, especially Heather Gay, seem not to trust her, but her striking fashion sense will be able to give them all more competition. Season 5 is gearing up not to be short of drama and shows why the ladies of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City have become iconic.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres September 18 on Bravo. Previous seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Set against the stunning backdrop of Utah's mountain ranges, a reality TV series follows a group of affluent women navigating life in Salt Lake City. The show captures their opulent lifestyles, complex relationships, and personal and religious challenges, providing a unique glimpse into how tradition and modernity clash in a tightly-knit community. Release Date November 11, 2020 Cast Whitney Rose , Lisa Barlow , Meredith Marks , Heather Gay , Jen Shah Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

