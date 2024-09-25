The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has had its fair share of scandals since its beginning. Each cast member of the Bravo reality series brings entertainment for viewers, but Whitney Rose is seen as the central part of all of the drama. As the youngest and seemingly wildest out of the bunch, Whitney has been someone who will constantly say she is not stirring the drama, but in reality, she is at the HBIC of the contention in Salt Lake City.

Throughout her time as a Housewife, there has been a noticeable pattern with Whitney in which she tries to make herself look like the innocent one of the group. When she first joined the show, she was attached at the hip to her cousin, Heather Gay, and the two became known as "Bad Weather." This dynamic duo had everyone against them, but once she felt she could have a relationship with Lisa Barlow, she quickly threw Heather under the bus for her benefit. I have never seen Whitney as one of the most intriguing cast members in Salt Lake City, and her antics were always premeditated since she sought validation from Lisa. Her innocent act has been getting old. The "little girl" should realize that if she wants to continue to be on the show, she should stop trying to get into everyone's business and have a genuine friendship with the ladies instead of making a name for herself for the sake of others.

Whitney Rose Always Stirs the Pot

Whitney experienced many friendship issues with her co-stars since the start of the series. She started the franchise strong by showing her friendship with her cousin, and the two together shined a light on what life is like when leaving the Mormon church in Utah. In the beginning, Whitney wasn't too much of an issue, and she was sliding on through as it was known that the blondes of the group did not get along with the brunettes Lisa and Meredith Marks. There was a shift in Whitney, though, when it came to Jen Shah, as she tried to be a "good friend" by bringing up that the other ladies were scared of her. I need to preface by saying I was not the biggest fan of Jen, but Whitney showed clear signs of being a pot-stirrer by bringing this up to Jen during her husband's 50th birthday party. She could have said this to Jen at some other time, but Whitney wanted her moment and decided to spill the beans at such an important event. In turn, Jen ruined her husband's party by screaming and cursing at the ladies due to her upset over the Whitney drama. I began to see Whitney differently amid realizing her actions were premeditated.

Not only did she stir the pot with Jen, but she was the main catalyst as to why Heather and Lisa could not get along at the beginning. She told the whole group that she and Heather had heard from Angie Harrington that Lisa would sleep around to get good seats for the Utah basketball team. At that moment, Heather could not believe that her closest friend had decided to throw her under the bus and damage her friendship with Lisa. What was most shocking about this pot-stirring moment was the fact that Whitney brought up the rumor because she was trying to be a friend to Lisa and let her know what was being said. This was when the two were able to start their friendship. In reality, Whitney used this as a moment for herself to shift alliances in the show and gain a different ally in Lisa.

"Innocent" Whitney Is a Farce

As a Real Housewife, Whitney has not had a very compelling storyline throughout her time. Most of her storylines on the show are about feuds she created. She and Heather have been going head-to-head for a while, and things escalated quickly during Season 4 between them during their Bermuda trip once she read Heather's book Bad Mormon. "You exploited my v**ina," were the famous last words that Whitney said to Heather, noting she did not appreciate what was mentioned her in the book about her. Heather could not believe that Whitney was trying to make her look bad when she had to read the excerpts about Whitney before the book came out. These moments showed a clear indication to me that Whitney wanted the spotlight and started to want to be seen as the victim of this situation when, in reality, she was looking like a fool.

I have watched Whitney for four seasons, constantly saying she is on a "healing journey." She has yet to change. The most frustrating part with her is that she doesn't own her actions. Thankfully, this season, everyone is waking up and seeing Whitney for who she is, and her takedown will commence.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Set against the stunning backdrop of Utah's mountain ranges, a reality TV series follows a group of affluent women navigating life in Salt Lake City. The show captures their opulent lifestyles, complex relationships, and personal and religious challenges, providing a unique glimpse into how tradition and modernity clash in a tightly-knit community. Release Date November 11, 2020 Cast Whitney Rose , Lisa Barlow , Meredith Marks , Heather Gay , Jen Shah Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

