The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been seen as one of the most popular housewives franchises in years, thanks to the many twists and turns the show has had throughout five seasons. At the core of the drama and the one with many feuds in the group is Miss Baby Gorgeous herself, Lisa Barlow. The Vida Tequila owner has had many issues with at least every single person in the group and Season 5 left things unclear about how she could move forward with some of the women.

Filming is underway for Season 6 of the reality TV show and viewers have started seeing the women getting ready for filming, but have noticed some changes in women's social media. Barlow has been filming, but eagle-eyed viewers have noticed she removed a part of the show from her Instagram bio and that created panic. It is not common for cast members not to have the show they are a part of on their social media, but when they have it, and then it's removed, it makes people question what has been happening during filming.

Will Season 6 of RHOSLC Be the Ladies Against Lisa Barlow?