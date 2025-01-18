Mary Cosby recently shared a heartbreaking story on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. On Season 9, Robert Cosby Jr. revealed to his mother that he was struggling with drugs, with Cosby breaking down multiple times throughout the season over concern for him. Now, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star opened up about how it was difficult to navigate what information to share on the show, but why she decided it was important for fans to see.

In an exclusive with TODAY, Cosby talked about how she questioned whether this private struggle should be included in the show up until the episode aired. "It’s a fine line between putting your kids out there and then protecting them,” she said. “It was just something that I questioned all the way up until it aired.” But she said the positivity surrounding her and Robert's conversation made it worth it. "When it was received in such a positive light, people responded (with) love and it touched them... I couldn’t have been more satisfied,” she said.

Cosby went on to say that putting Robert's addiction issues out there was the “best thing” her family has done. But she also said she was shocked by how it helped her and her son deal with his addiction and get him the help that he needed. “I just didn’t see all that coming,” she said. “What came out of him was real, and what came out of me was real. And I think that’s why it went across so good because we weren’t doing it for any sole reason. We were doing it because that’s our relationship.”

Mary Cosby Took Time to Prioritize Her Son

Image via Bravo

On Season 9, when Cosby found out about her son's addiction issues, she did not instantly share what was going on with the other wives, but did take the time to put her son first. She was late for a group trip to be with him, made sure that she didn't share too much of his story on the show without him, and let others hear his story. We still have the reunion for Season 9 of the show to go, and it will probably be addressed there by Andy Cohen, but it is wonderful to hear that Robert Jr. is doing better!

You can see Mary Cosby on this season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

