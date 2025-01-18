The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City just got Britani Bateman on Season 9 but she might already be leaving. Or at least that's what fans think. Bateman, who spent the last episode of the season fighting with Meredith Marks because she thought she heard Marks throwing up and crying, hasn't had the easiest first season on the show. But now she could be heading to a different Salt Lake City Bravo show with her brand-new job! Bateman is heading to Presidio Real Estate.

The company featured in the series Sold on SLC features real estate agents selling homes to people in Salt Lake City. Lisa Barlow, from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, even made an appearance in its first season. Now, Bateman has joined their team. Presidio Real Estate founder Jennifer Yeo posted the news on Instagram with a picture of Bateman that said she was a new agent for the firm.

In the caption for the post, Yeo wrote how excited she was to have Bateman as part of the team and shared the reasons why they hired her. “I am so excited to welcome Britani Bateman to Presidio Real Estate!” Yeo wrote. “Britani is a seasoned agent who focuses on development and large projects… We love Britani’s passion for life and multi-talented portfolio… Welcome to the fam!”

Could Britani Bateman Double Dip?

Image via Fred Hayes/Bravo

Bateman struggled to fit in with the housewives this season, but her role at Presidio Real Estate could help her get a spot there. If she was on both Sold on SLC and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, it'd be exciting, but she also wouldn't be the first to have two Bravo shows airing at the same time. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump has had multiple shows that she is involved with on the network at the same time. Bateman might just be one of the first to do it without the show being directly involved in her life.

There has been no news on whether she will move to Sold on SLC, but she does have a tense reunion coming her way, with Marks ready to attack. Bateman was also caught filming the wives while on a trip and faced their wrath because of it. But congratulations to Bateman on her new gig!

You can see Bateman on this season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

