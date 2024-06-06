The Big Picture Glanville denies Manzo's allegations with evidence, claiming they are false and defamatory.

Glanville insists unaired Ultimate Girls Trip episodes should be made public to vindicate her.

Manzo felt disrespected by Glanville but was not sexually violated, according to the show's executive producer.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Brandi Glanville has responded to new details emerging from Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Caroline Manzo’s lawsuit. She basically claims that Manzo’s accusations against her are all lies. Glanville exited the Real Housewives spinoff’s Season 4 back in December after she allegedly sexually assaulted Manzo during filming. But it wasn’t until early 2024, that Manzo officially filed a lawsuit against Bravo, opening up about the incident.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo claimed that Glanville forcibly touched her inappropriately multiple times while the producers “just watched and kept filming.” Manzo added that they kept giving Glanville alcohol and even allowed her to lock the RHONJ star in the bathroom, whilst ignoring her desperate attempts to escape.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Iconic members of the "Real Housewives" franchise from coast-to-coast unite on a luxurious getaway filled with unexpected friendships, fun in the sun and plenty of drama. Release Date November 16, 2021 Cast Dorinda Medley , Luann de Lesseps , Ramona Singer , Brandi Glanville Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 5

Granville Hits Back at Manzo on Social Media

Image via Bravo

In response, Glanville took to X (formerly known as Twitter), and fired back at Manzo, claiming that she had evidence to prove that the allegations were “nonsense.” In another post, Glanville went on to add that Manzo’s private guest house was just 5 minutes away from the main house. She tried to make a point about Manzo using her as a punching bag in the following words:

“If at any point … she felt uncomfortable she could walk 5 steps away into her own private house.”

Brandi Glanville Has History of Claiming Innocence

Close

Right after Manzo first filed the lawsuit, Glanville immediately took to social media to insist that the unaired episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip should be made public. In a tweet, Glanville exclaimed that the unaired footage would “vindicate” her and asked Manzo’s fans to “let her live.”

In another post, Glanville shares a supportive screenshot from co-star Alex McCord, who reportedly helped her during the controversy. Glanville referred to McCord as her “therapist and psychologist,” expressing how much she appreciated her support. Around the same time, a user on Instagram asked her RHOBH star, Camille Grammer, whether she was team Glanville or Manzo. Grammar replied, “I think the show should air. Period,” echoing Glanville’s sentiments.

Not just that, in April 2024, Page Six reported that the executive producer of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Lisa Shannon, claimed that while Manzo felt “disrespected” by Manzo, she was not “sexually violated” by her. In the court documents filed in response to Manzo’s lawsuit, Shannon claims that Manzo only told production that Glanville’s alleged actions had triggered memories of her childhood trauma, but did not mention an assault. In the executive producer’s exact words, “She told us that she felt safe, that she wanted to continue to film, and that she did not want Glanville to be sent home.”

Nonetheless, you can catch up with the drama between Glanville and Manzo and stream all previous seasons of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock