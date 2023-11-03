The Big Picture Lawsuit filed against NBCUniversal and its subsidiaries by Marco Vega, alleging sexual assault by Brandi Glanville and Phaedra Parks during RHUGT season 2, with claims that producers encouraged such behavior.

Controversial allegations have stirred up drama and anticipation among Bravo fans, potentially making the upcoming RHUGT seasons the most-watched Real Housewives' season in years.

If the rumors of shelving the 4th season of RHUGT are true, it may impact the ongoing legal proceedings, as season 4 could serve as evidence for the network in Marco Vega's lawsuit. However, delaying the release of the season could lead to financial and fan base losses.

As BravoCon is underway in Las Vegas, NBCUniversal has to grapple with the fallout of production choices made during the filming of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, both past and present. Marco Vega, who was hired as a butler for season 2 of RHUGT, recently filed a lawsuit against NBCUniversal and its subsidiaries. Marco alleges that he was sexually assaulted by Brandi Glanville and Phaedra Parks, and that it was more or less encouraged by producers. Because of this, not only is he pressing charges, but Marco is also demanding a court trial. Things are looking bad for the 4th RHUGT season, and even RHUGT: RHONY Legacy is in danger of being cut just a month before it’s originally set to premiere.

Because of these rumors, Bravo fans are in an uproar. The drama has increased the anticipation for the upcoming RHUGT seasons twofold, and since the cancelation rumors began swirling, they’ve been quick to voice their displeasure. The 4th season of RHUGT has the potential to be the most watch Real Housewives’ season in years thanks to the controversies, and in this situation, the networks have a big decision on their hands. The season needs to air, but what will happen if the rumor to shelve season 4 comes true?

Why Marco Vega Is Suing Everyone Except Brandi Glanville

Marco Vega Believes the Bravo Production Crew Encouraged the Alleged Assault

Image via Bravo

Marco Vega is currently being represented by Caroline Manzo’s legal team. It makes sense that Caroline is particularly invested helping Marco sue the network as she has recently alleged that Brandi Glanville sexually assaulted her in the bathroom during the Morocco trip. The interesting thing is, despite Brandi being the focal point as the assaulter, Marco is suing the network and its parent companies. According to the suit filed, as the plaintiff, Marco is suing NBCUniversal, Peacock, Warner Bros, and two additional production companies. The lawsuit states that,

“Defendants never should have hired Ms. Glanville to participate in RHUGT, because they knew of her tendency to sexually harass others. Defendants even encouraged Ms. Glanville to become drunk on the set so that she would be more likely to commit outrageous and harassing acts, thereby helping Defendants’ ratings without regard to the rights and safety of those around her. Defendants further encouraged other housewives such as Phaedra Parks and others to become inebriated and sexually harass others.”

Marco’s story is that he was hired to be a butler during season 2 of RHUGT. He thought the job would be an easy one, but soon found himself in some situations that he alleged were extremely uncomfortable. First, just a little while after meeting Brandi, Marco states that the producers told him to go to each of the housewives’ rooms to update them on the trip itinerary. When he knocked on Brandi’s door, she invited him in, and he purports that she was only wearing her underwear.

Marco is a married man, and in the lawsuit states that this second interaction with Brandi made him feel uneasy. The rest of the allegations listed in the suit were actually caught on camera, and screenshots are included in the paperwork that were filed. The suit says that production forced him to dance with the housewives after the night of the Bourbon Tasting. He also asserts that they refused to give him a new shirt after Brandi ripped his shirt off, and refused to let him leave until filming was complete. The suit goes on to share that the night caused so much emotional distress that it ignited marital problems between Marco and his wife. He also states that when he asked the network for support, he was ignored, leading to more mental distress. The lawsuit also accuses the networks of trafficking, based on the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. Trafficking was brought into the verbiage because as a Marco is from Utah, the network transported him across state lines into a situation where the ‘employees’ were encouraged to assault Marco. Marco is also suing the networks for discrimination, as it is noted that his complaints were not taken seriously because he is a man who had purportedly been assaulted by a woman.

If A Trial Happens, the New Season of ‘RHUGT’ Will Likely Be Shelved

Marco Vega Wants to Go to Trial, and Season 4 is Evidence

Image via Bravo

All of these problems happened during season 2 of RHUGT, which aired two years ago. Why would the upcoming season in Morocco be affected? Thanks to this current lawsuit, season 4 of the show could be used as evidence against the network. During filming, Caroline Manzo accused Brandi of sexual assault, saying that Brandi inappropriately touched her and kissed her without consent. Brandi has denied the allegations and has insisted that all acts committed were consensual. Phaedra Parks witnessed the incident in person, and feels that there may have been more consent than Caroline has said. Brandi’s lawyers want the audio released from the incident; the ladies were mic’d at the time, so while it didn’t happen on camera, the moment was recorded.

Releasing the recording is not easy, thanks to Marco’s current lawsuit. The case doesn’t just feature screenshots from season 2’s incidents; it also features screenshots from other instances. The screenshots focus on and detail bad behavior from Brandi. Moments of non-consent and being physically inappropriate with her fellow cast members and more. Because past examples are being used as evidence against the network, it is pretty safe to assume that the recently filmed RHUGT season is considered to be evidence. As much as fans want the season to run, it might not happen at all. But the season can and should be released, even if it’s delayed until after the trial. The fans are chomping at the bit to watch the Morocco trip, and never to air it at all would be a huge loss financially and in the hearts of Bravo’s biggest fans. And while it typically takes ages for cases to go to trial, NBCUniversal has the funds to make the courts move a little faster. This is America, after all, and the right amount of money can make anything happen.