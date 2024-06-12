The Big Picture RHUGT shows Housewives from different franchises, causing drama on vacation.

The show has been a hit with fans, but a season in Morocco remains unaired due to controversies.

Camille Grammer hopes the Morocco season airs, highlighting a mix of drama and fun.

Camille Grammer, also known by her 'newly' married name Meyer, first came to our attention as the wife of Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer and as a cast member on the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

During the show, Camille saw her fair share of drama and had regular run-ins with other cast members, such as Kyle Richards. Camille appeared in seasons 1-2 as the main housewife and then returned to the show in subsequent seasons as a Friend or Guest. When The Real Housewives franchise launched the all-star ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ show, also known as RHUGT, fans were delighted as it gave them a chance to see Housewives from different franchises interact – and cause drama-with each other.

So far, the spin-off has aired 4 seasons. It premiered on Peacock in November 2021 and followed a selection of housewives as they vacationed in Turks and Caicos. Season 2 was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor, followed by season 3 in Thailand and season 4 ‘RHONY Legacy’, featured several original cast members from the original lineup of The Real Housewives of New York.

Previous RHUGT Have Been A Hit With Fans

The show has been a hit with Housewives and fans alike. However, there is one season of RHUGT that has been filmed but we audiences have yet to see: RHUGT Morocco. The reason for this is down to several controversies around the season, mainly the one involving Caroline Manzo, Brandi Glanville and a lawsuit. Caroline is accusing Brandi of sexually assaulting her on the trip and until the matter is resolved, it looks unlikely the show will air.

Camille was a cast member of the Morocco season and recently told Page Six “I think it should air,” and that she thinks it was "a great season" and that it "would be a shame" if it wasn't shown and should definitely air. “I want everyone to see it,” she said. Unfortunately, that looks increasingly unlikely as, in new court documents, Caroline alleges more detailed and graphic descriptions of what she says happened with Brandi on the trip.

Other cast members featured in the season included Phaedra Parks, Gretchen Rossi and Vicki Gunvalson, a mix guaranteed to provide some quality entertainment. Camille said there was drama but that the trip wasn’t all about drama. She said there was a lot of fun too, saying: “There was so much laughter and joking around and the women goofing off.” It sounds like a season not to be missed. Let’s hope fans of the show get the chance to see it too.

RHUGT can be streamed on Peacock in the U.S.

