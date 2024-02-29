The Big Picture Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville are at the center of a sexual assault scandal during the filming of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip .

Season 2 of the Ex-Wives Club -themed series faces scrutiny due to a lawsuit from a former butler who alleges sexual assault on set.

Despite previous controversies, RHONY Legacy was successful, and Ramona Singer's racism allegations did not impact the season's success.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has been a significant topic of discussion ever since the scandal between Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville first occurred. Caroline accused Brandi of sexual assault during the trip, alleging that Brandi inappropriately touched and forcefully kissed her in a bathroom during filming of the reality series. Brandi has adamantly denied these claims, stating the kiss was consensual. The alleged moment occurred off camera, but their mics were recording at the time, and Brandi’s legal counsel has demanded that the recording be released. The Ex-Wives Club-themed version of the series is also under scrutiny thanks to a lawsuit from a former butler on the series. Marco Vega is suing Bravo, Peacock, and NBCUniversal for allegedly creating a hostile environment on set that led to him being sexually assaulted by Brandi Glanville and other housewives on the trip during season 2 of the series. The Ex-Wives Club-themed season was meant to premiere before RHONY Legacy but was unfortunately shelved until further notice.

Thankfully, RHUGT: RHONY Legacy was ready to go despite having its own controversies attached to it. Ramona Singer, who was a part of the most recent RHONY Legacy cast, was accused of racist behavior in the past. The allegations primarily focus on instances from 2020 and 2021. Before season 13 premiered, the ladies were given a virtual education course on racial sensitivity. During a discussion about some of the negative stereotypes that the black community has to deal with, the topic moved to Black fatherhood and the untrue stereotype that says most black people are raised without the presence of their fathers. Ramona asked why she couldn’t say that, even in a situation where it is true, and doubled down on her point of view by insisting that “Most of them don’t.” According to The Cut.

Ramona denied that this event occurred in the way it was reported, saying, “... I asked a question about a statistic I had read about single-parent households, where children with single-parent households were statistically less likely to succeed than two-parent households.” She has also been accused of other racially insensitive incidents, including using a racial epithet, which led her to be banned from Bravo Con. Despite this, Ramona made an appearance at the RHONY Legacy premiere, and things have quieted down for her for the time being.

One thing is certain: Bravo fans are probably grateful that Ramona’s scandals did not take this season down with her, and it certainly gave exactly what it was supposed to give. Not only did it provide fans with entertainment, but it also proved why the OG cast is truly the greatest of all time.

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Gave All the Cougar Realness on ‘RHUGT: RHONY Legacy’

If there is one person who embodies the term “cougar,” it’s Countess Luann de Lesseps, and this season of RHONY Legacy was no exception. Both she and her fellow cougar, Sonja Morgan, arrived at St. Barts looking for one thing: male companionship. Or, rather, male companionship for at least one night, minimum. Frankly, all the single ladies were hoping for a flirtatious good time, but it was very clear immediately that they knew who’d be most likely to succeed on this trip. Countess Luann had previously experienced a light scandal involving a Captain Jack look-alike during their last stay at St. Barts. She got close to the man, and the other ladies insisted that they did more than talk, something she still coyly denies. Regardless of what did or did not happen between the Countess and faux Captain Jack, she was certainly on the prowl in this new season.

Dorinda Medley even insinuated that she had no chance thanks to Luann’s gravitational pull on men. The first party/attempt at hooking up proved to be more difficult than they assumed, partly because all the men invited were, for the most part, in their early 20s. Contrary to stereotypes, the ladies had no interest in men the same age as their children. Dorinda even joked that the men probably had a curfew and wouldn’t be able to stay out long. The only person satisfied at that party was Sonja, who invited the bartender from their meal earlier that day. She was very territorial about him, working to keep Luann as far away from him as possible, especially since he was the only person over the age of 25 in attendance. The second party was no better, as it was planned by the very married Kristen Taekman, who wanted a night of feminine bonding. She was, unfortunately, the only person who wanted to do some feminine bonding, and Luann and Sonja were not shy about voicing their disappointment. The final party was tense across the board for the prowling single ladies. Even Dorinda was letting her freak flag fly, and Luann sealed the deal she was hoping to seal. Fans must be so glad that her attempt to cover up her secret rendezvous failed.

Cheese-gate Is Nothing In Comparison to Dorinda’s Fight with the Walls

Here’s hoping the new cast of RHONY watched and took notes to see how things are really done. The beauty of the former cast, as un-diverse as it may be, is that their on-camera authenticity is effortless. Do they have large personalities? Yes, but they’re not pushing anything or creating storylines, well, except for Kelly Killoren Bensimon, who had nonsensical issues with Kristen and essentially worked the whole time. But aside from that, fans were given the brassy realism that was missing from season 14.

This isn’t to say that the new cast isn’t great. The ladies were certainly beginning to hit their stride, especially towards the end of their season. Jessel Taank had an excellent turn at the reunion, so it’s exciting to watch how the ladies progress. That being said, they still aren’t bringing the humor, despite the unconscious efforts of Brynn Whitfield. Let’s face it; is there anyone on the cast who can create the kind of brilliant moments like Dorinda’s fight to find the bathroom in her room? And, not only did this happen once, but twice! It’s such a pity that she was, according to her version of events, “put on pause.” The image of Dorinda standing face first with the white walls is one that will easily go down in housewife meme history. The OG’s certainly delivered an excellent RHUGT.

