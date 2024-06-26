The Big Picture The Hungry Games: Alaska's Big Bear Challenge is a quirky reality competition docuseries premiering on Peacock on July 11.

Narrated by Rhys Darby, the show follows bears in Katmai National Park as they bulk up for winter hibernation.

The series blends fascinating bear behavior facts with playful commentary, showcasing the bears' impressive ability to gain weight for survival.

Peacock is bringing a quirky twist to wildlife documentaries with their upcoming docuseries, The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge. Collider is thrilled to exclusively announce that all three episodes will premiere on Thursday, July 11, and to present the first look at the trailer. The series is narrated by the charming Rhys Darby, renowned for his roles in HBO's Flight of the Conchords and the recent hit Our Flag Means Death. The Hungry Games puts a playful, reality competition spin on the bears of Alaska’s Katmai National Park as they bulk up for winter hibernation.

Over 150 days, these majestic creatures battle the elements and each other, using their wits and strength to consume up to three million calories and gain as much as 200 pounds. Unbeknownst to the bears, their progress is meticulously tracked and ranked for a television audience, blending fascinating facts about bear behavior with Darby's clever colorful commentary. Katmai National Park is no stranger to celebrating its hefty inhabitants. Every October, the park hosts Fat Bear Week, a beloved competition where participants vote for their favorite bears as they gorge on the park's abundant sockeye salmon.

This annual event highlights the bears' impressive ability to gain up to 500 pounds in preparation for hibernation, a crucial survival strategy that can see them lose a third of their weight over the winter months. In 2021, the park introduced Fat Bear Junior, extending the fun to the park's bear cubs. The 2023 competition saw a staggering 1.3 million participants worldwide, drawing significant attention to Katmai's conservation efforts.

The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge is a collaboration between Love Nature and Ample Entertainment. Executive producers Alison Barrat and James Manfull represent Love Nature, while Ari Mark, Phil Lott, and David Brown helm the project for Ample Entertainment.

What Else Has Rhys Darby Been Up To?

Darby, a frequent collaborator with fellow Kiwi Taika Waititi, has delighted audiences in films such as What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, and Next Goal Wins. He recently starred as the pirate Stede Bonnet in Our Flag Means Death on Max. His distinctive voice has also brought to life characters in animated series including Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, Infinity Train, and The Great North.

Get ready to join the wildest competition of the summer with The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge, exclusively on Peacock, starting July 11. Check out the trailer and prepare to cheer on your favorite furry contenders in nature’s ultimate survival showdown!