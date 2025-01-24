Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub talks with Inheritance co-star Rhys Ifans.

In the movie, Ifans plays Sam, the father of Phoebe Dynevor's Maya, who discovers that her father is an international spy, setting her off on a globetrotting mission.

In this interview, Ifans discusses the thrilling guerrilla-style filming of Inheritance in major cities like NYC and Cairo, co-writer and director Neil Burger's innovative use of iPhone and teases Craig Roberts' film The Scurry.

Rhys Ifans is no stranger to colossal action, playing key (often villainous) characters in The Amazing Spider-Man, Harry Potter, Venom, and, of course, HBO’s House of the Dragon. Rhys Ifans is also no stranger to intrigue, starring in Netflix’s Berlin Station and playing Mycroft Holmes on Elementary. Now, he leads the globetrotting spy-action feature Inheritance from director Neil Burger (Divergent).

In Inheritance, Phoebe Dynevor’s Maya is pulled deep into an international conspiracy of espionage when she learns her father Sam (Ifans) has a secretive past as a spy. Shot from the hip in massive cities like New York City, Delhi, Cairo, and Seoul, the movie co-stars Ciara Baxendale and Kersti Bryan.

In this interview, Ifans talks with Collider’s Steve Weintraub about the unique making of Inheritance. Ifans discusses the thrill of director Burger’s intimate guerilla-style international shooting, his upcoming feature The Scurry, directed by fellow Welshman Craig Roberts, co-starring Fallout’s Ella Purnell, as well as the much anticipated House of Dragon Season 3.

Rhys Ifans Calls ‘House of the Dragon’ a “Roaring Success”

“I tend to get recognized a little more often…”

Image via Federico Napoli

COLLIDER: There are going to be people out there who have never actually seen your work before. If someone's never seen anything you've done, what is the first thing you'd like them to watch and why?

RHYS IFANS: I would like them to watch a film called Human Nature, directed by Michel Gondry, written by Charlie Kaufman, starring Tim Robbins, Patricia Arquette and myself, and many other great actors. It was a film that kind of came and went a little bit, but it's a film I'm very, very proud of. I'm constantly bumping into people all over the world who've just happened upon it and love it. It's a really lovely film. So off the top of my head, that one.

When did you first realize House of the Dragon was pretty popular with a lot of people?

IFANS: Actually, it's funny, with House of the Dragon, teenagers recognize me. I think maybe a lot of teenagers watch it, possibly. I'll be honest with you, I don't really engage in any way with social media or anything like that, so I'm always a bit pleasantly behind on how things are grabbing the zeitgeist. I mean, I'm under no illusion now; of course, I know it's a huge show. But yeah, especially when I'm wearing a beard, I tend to get recognized a little more often than I may have done a couple of years ago. Everyone's very complimentary about the show and my work in the show, so it's always flattering. I'm, of course, very pleased it's a roaring success.

Neil Burger’s “Guerilla” Production Upped the “Surveillance Paranoia”

“It felt a little bit illegal.”

Moving into why I get to talk to you, I watch a lot of movies, and I can truly say I've never seen anything like this film because of the way Neil just stole shots and filmed in locations that you're just not allowed to film in. It adds so much to the film. At what point in the filming process did you feel confident this was going to work out?

IFANS: Well, I felt confident kind of the first day we shot. We shot on the streets of New York. I was thrilled that we'd be shooting this way. I've always wanted to do something like this guerrilla [style]. I've done stuff in the past that's touched on that, but this was full guerrilla. I don't want your audience to think that when we say “shot on an iPhone,” we mean several iPhones and a big iPhone. It was shot on a phone this big with a stabilizer. That's it. It was amazing. But this way can only work if you have an auteur such as Neil behind the camera, someone with an innate cinematic grammar in his toolbox, which Neil does. So, for me, as a film nerd, it was just constantly thrilling to watch how Neil used this phone.

What he's achieved and what I found so exciting in watching the film was so often, when this tech is used, it looks a bit shaky. In the cinema, I always get a little bit of motion sickness. But Neil has managed to retain and even amplify the intimacy afforded by an iPhone while still keeping it elevated and elegant and balletic almost, in its cinematic form. The camera doesn't jump or shake or shudder unless it absolutely needs to. Other than that, it is moving as if it's on ice. It's beautiful. It's such an achievement. It's really, in my eyes, advanced the way we use this technology, and we will use it again in the future. It was very, very, very exciting to be involved.

The other thing is you guys filming in these locations, like the pyramids or in India, Cairo, Seoul, New York, it feels like a world thriller. The way he shot it amplifies it. It makes you believe in what Neil is selling with the script.

IFANS: It really does. I really felt like that. Again, Phoebe and I got to work with the greatest actors on the planet, and the greatest actors on the planet are real people who don't know they’re in a movie. So, that was absolutely thrilling. Plus, I think what this tech affords, the telephone, is the ability to go very, very close with it. There is a sense of scrutiny that comes with the phone that I think cranks up the surveillance paranoia that comes with espionage and being followed. So, that was utilized very, very cleverly by Neil as well.

Then, of course, the big thrill for me and Phoebe was everything we did, everywhere we shot, it felt a little bit illegal. It felt a little bit like, “We shouldn't be doing this.” We live in a world where the whole world's streets are closed, cities shut down so people can make a movie, roads are blocked, police are called out and cordoned off, and fire engines are needed. There's this huge military campaign, and we didn't have any of that. We had, I think, 10 people, and we just zipped around the world shooting as we went on airplanes. The people on the planes thought we were shooting content. Little did they know that we were making a feature film. So, the whole thing felt very alive as a result of that.

How Neil Burger Pulled Off Filming on a Plane

“It was surreal because it was real.”

Image via IFC Films

I actually wanted to ask you specifically about shooting in business class on a transatlantic flight because I'm sure this is the first time you've ever done something like this. What is it like when you are really on a plane, flying to a location in the next part of the movie, and you and Phoebe are sitting next to each other and filming a movie? It's pretty crazy, those shots.

IFANS: We flew from New York to Cairo. We got on the plane in New York. Now, when you fly business, everyone's in these coffin-like booths. It doesn't really make for good cinematography, so we had to find a plane that still had that central aisle, that had a business class that did that. So we got on the plane, had a bite to eat, and shot a scene with Neil and the cameraman just poking the camera over their chair or in between the two chairs in front of us. We were able to do it several times. Then we went to sleep because it's a long flight. Then when we woke up, an hour or two outside of Egypt, we literally woke up, had a wash, had some breakfast, and then shot the scene when we arrived. Then, when we got off the plane, we shot as we walked through the airport and went through customs. It was kind of surreal but real. It was surreal because it was real. Very rarely is that the case when you make a movie.

When you're going through customs and getting off the plane, you have one take. It has to work.

IFANS: No, you can't say to, especially Egyptian customs, “Excuse me, would you mind if we pass through your security again?” [Laughs] No, but they were very obliging and very helpful. Of course, we had the permissions, but things are flexible, shall we say.

You had permission, but there was a lot of shooting in places without permission, which I think adds to it. Like when you're in the market.

IFANS: These are really densely populated places. It was thrilling. It was really thrilling. For Phoebe and I, we also got to see the world in a real way, as well. I felt like I was doing the trip I've always wanted to do and not being pampered and cosseted like actors so often are with bodyguards and this and that. We were in the belly, and it was thrilling.

Craig Roberts’ ‘The Scurry’ Is Going To Be “A Lot of Fun”

“We have a lot of work to do on many, many rabid squirrels…”

Image via Amazon Studios

Before I run out of time with you, I'm a fan of Craig Roberts, and I believe you shot a film called The Scurry. I want you to tell people what this thing is about because it has a very unique logline and synopsis.

IFANS: Well, you know Craig's work, which is exactly why I jumped on to do it. The film, I believe, is pretty much locked off, but we have a lot of work to do on many, many rabid squirrels in the meantime. So, once the squirrels have been corralled, and once their claws and teeth have been sharpened, and once they look real and frightening enough, it'll be released. I think maybe the end of this year, hopefully. I'm not entirely sure. But yeah, Craig, a fellow Welshman, I would drop anything to work with him. He's a really exciting filmmaker, and The Scurry is going to be a lot of fun.

Do you know what you're filming this year? I think you're doing Season 3 of House of the Dragon, but I don't know what else.

IFANS: That's a possibility. The rest of 2025 is wide open. I'm very excited. I've got a few things in the can — a film called Capsized, which hopefully will be out at the end of this year with Sarah Catherine Hook and Griffin Gluck and Lily Rabe. That'll be flying around towards the end of the summer, I would like to think, at certain festivals. We'll see. I'm very excited for that one, too.

Inheritance is exclusively in theaters starting January 24.

Inheritance Release Date January 24, 2025 Runtime 101 minutes Director Neil Burger Writers Neil Burger , Olen Steinhauer Cast Phoebe Dynevor

Rhys Ifans

Ciara Baxendale

See All Cast & Crew When Maya learns her father Sam was once a spy, she suddenly finds herself at the center of an international conspiracy.

Get Tickets