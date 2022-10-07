If you're a new fan of Rhys Ifans, be sure to check out his many movies and shows.

House of the Dragon is currently one of the most-watched television programs in the world. As a result, in addition to the leading actors and actresses such as Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, and more, the careers of supporting actors are also in the spotlight. One of them is Rhys Ifans, who plays King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower.

Since Ifans has been active since 1989 and has appeared in several films and television programs, some people may be familiar with him. These notable projects would be welcome surprises to newfound fans of Ifans.

'Mr. Nice' (2010)

Mr. Nice is a Bernard Rose crime drama movie loosely based on Howard Marks' cult 1997 autobiography of the same name. The film centers on Marks (Ifans), a Welsh marijuana trafficker who operated one of the most extensive international cannabis trafficking rings from the late 1960s to the early 1980s, primarily while evading capture.

Ifans' rough, stylishly unkempt appearance and trippy-hippy demeanor radiate a genuine rock 'n' roll spirit that makes Marks’ awful lifestyle appealing. In addition, Ifans’ performance demonstrates his capacity to deliver a compelling, forceful portrayal of the main protagonist of a movie with such ease.

'The Boat That Rocked' (2009)

The Boat That Rocked tells a story of a fictional pirate radio station called "Radio Rock" that broadcasts rock and pop music to the United Kingdom from a ship stranded in the North Sea in 1966, despite British authorities’ efforts to shut it down. Ifans portrays Gavin Kavanagh, an immensely popular DJ who Quentin (Bill Nighy) convinces to come out of retirement, sparking a professional conflict with The Count.

Ifans' relaxed demeanor makes his portrayal of Gavin more believable and enjoyable to watch. Moreover, he can easily distinguish himself with his unique touch despite being part of a powerful and notable cast, including Nighy, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Nick Frost.

'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man is the first installment of two The Amazing Spider-Man movies and a reboot of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy that ran from 2002 to 2007. The film centers on Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), a teenager who developed spider abilities after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Ifans plays Dr. Curt Connors/Lizard, one of Oscorp's top scientists and Peter's late father's former partner. He tries to develop a ground-breaking regeneration serum to help regenerate limbs and human tissue but instead turns into a massive reptilian monster.

Ifans did a fantastic job providing the adversary of the movie with complexity and a credible past to support his actions, making the viewers sympathize with him. He and Garfield also have great chemistry, making their interactions a highlight.

'The King’s Man' (2021)

The King’s Man is the third film in the Kingsman series based on Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons’ comic book The Secret Service, which was eventually renamed Kingsman. It focuses on a number of events from World War I and the founding of the Kingsman organization. Ifans plays Grigori Rasputin, a historical character who was a Russian socialite and key player in Tsar Nicholas II's reign.

Ifans pulls his wild and delightful personality to the forefront and plays Rasputin in a suitably outrageous manner that is absolutely enjoyable to watch. It is evident that Ifans shines particularly well despite being part of a talented cast.

'Anonymous' (2011)

Anonymous is a John Orloff period drama that tells a fictional life version of the playwright, poet, and patron of the arts Edward de Vere, 17th Earl of Oxford, and contends that he is the real author of William Shakespeare’s plays. Ifans assumes the role of de Vere.

Because of his command of the scenario, Ifans has persuaded critics and audiences alike that his performance as de Vere is truly one of a kind. This part also shows that Ifans is a versatile performer willing to take on difficult roles and succeed.

'Berlin Station' (2016 - 2019)

Berlin Station is an American drama TV series that follows Daniel Miller (Richard Armitage), a sharp CIA officer entrusted with uncovering a leak in CIA operations who transitions from working as an analyst at Langley headquarters in the US to acting as an undercover operative in Berlin. Ifans portrays Hector DeJean, a dissolute former CIA agent with questionable methods and a lot of secrets.

The fact that Ifans' outstanding performance is the main draw of Berlin Station does not lessen the good work of the other performers. Ifans gives the role such complexity, barely restrained rage, and wounded yearning that Hector soon becomes one of the most distinctive new characters of the year the show was released.

'Len and Company' (2015)

Len and Company is an independent comedy-drama film directed by Tim Godsall and Katie Knight that follows a successful music producer named Len (Ifans) who flees the business and takes up residence in upstate New York. However, his vacation is disrupted when some unexpected visitors arrive with questions.

Ifans portrays Len with an angry streak targeted at no one in particular, which makes his character very distinctive. Len may not totally win over audiences, but Ifans’ performance is never dull to watch since he discovers an uncommonly demanding audience for his worn-out, helpless on-screen persona.

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 is the seventh installment in the Harry Potter film series and the first of two cinematic portions based on J. K. Rowling's 2007 novel of the same name. The film continues with Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), who has been tasked by Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) to uncover and eliminate Lord Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes) key to immortality—the Horcruxes. Ifans plays Xenophilius Lovegood, the eccentric father of the trio's friend, Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch).

Ifans makes the most of his little screen time by showing his character's quickness distinctively and comprehensively. Additionally, his chemistry with Lynch and the main trio is outstanding and makes a lasting impact.

'Twin Town' (1997)

Twin Town is a dark comedy crime drama film that centers on the Lewis Twins (real-life brothers Rhys and Llŷr Ifans)—who aren't truly twins—as they assign blame and make claims for workers' compensation for their father's tragedy while performing roofing work for wealthy local businessman and small-time mobster Bryn Cartwright (William Thomas).

Ifans portrays his character as a mystery who never reveal anything about himself but only a string of unsettling smirks. Along with his brother, Ifans' performance is entertaining and memorable but occasionally frightening due to the black comedy aspect of the film. Hence, he demonstrates once more how effortlessly he can manage any role he is given.

Danny Deckchair (2003)

Danny Deckchair centers on a Sydneysider named Danny Morgan (Ifans), a straightforward man who works for a concrete company and frequently daydreams about his unique ideas as a way to escape from reality. Later, when he launches himself into the air on a deck chair attached to balloons, he becomes a national sensation.

Even though the critics don't particularly like the film, Ifans uses it as a terrific platform for to experiment. Although Danny's character walks a fine line between comedy and drama, the movie is nevertheless fun to watch.

