Competition talent shows have a long history on TV. Longstanding series like America's Got Talent focus on a wide range of unique talents contestants can bring to the table. Other series focus on helping non-skilled celebrities develop a new skill set, like Dancing With the Stars. There are also many series where professionals showcase their singular talent, whether that is tattooing, cooking, or dancing. One of the main staples of the competition genre are series that focus on vocal talent, like American Idol and The Voice.

In 2019, Netflix released the first season of their own vocal talent series, but rather than trying to compete with established juggernauts like those mentioned above, the streaming giant decided to focus on an untapped genre instead. Rhythm + Flow is a vocal talent competition that focuses on rappers, and because the streaming service is not limited by the same censorship rules as broadcast TV, the competitors are able to express themselves unfiltered. Many talented individuals across the country compete to showcase their talent and develop their skills. The first season had judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I., and the winner, D Smoke, went on to self-produce an album that earned Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album and Best New Artist in 2020. The first four episodes of the second season just dropped on Netflix, and it is clear they have doubled down on the talent and spectacle for Season 2.

'Rhythm + Flow' Has Everything Your Favorite Vocal Talent Show Does

While some viewers might not be immediately drawn to the rap genre, Rhythm + Flow delivers a similar journey as what is produced on more established series. Although rap certainly has its own conventions surrounding performance and delivery, the heart of the series is the competitive hopefuls who are vying to showcase their skills on the world stage, just the same as vocalists performing on The Voice or American Idol. The level of skill and talent shared equals what can be seen on similar shows that tend to draw from every musical genre other than rap. The competitors on Rhythm + Flow have personal histories and musical talent that rivals those featured on traditional cable network shows, and Season 2 is just getting started.

Every talent-based series has its own panel of celebrity judges who can offer guidance and decide the fate of competitors. For Season 2, Rhythm + Flow pulled out the stops, booking arguably some of the most talented individuals in the history of rap to appear. The three core judges are industry legends Ludacris, DJ Khaled, and Latto. Guest judges scheduled to appear throughout Season 2 include Big Sean, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, Glorilla, and Eminem. Just like with other competition series, the professionals offer guidance and advice on how competitors can hone their craft and improve their chances at winning the competition and building a career.

Like, The Voice, Rhythm + Flow leads with talent. The competitors are introduced, and given a confessional interview to express what they are about and where they are from before they hit the stage with their audition. One of the gratifying things about watching these competition series is watching individuals that have confidence paired with talent, and a compelling backstory, develop and grow as they build towards their dream. Competitors' backstories help the audience connect with them and their aspirations, and the different stages of the competition allow viewers to witness their growth and learn more about them as they showcase their talent.

Season 2 Contestants Have Already Set the Bar High

Image via Netflix

The auditions phase of Season 2 of Rhythm + Flow takes up the first three episodes. There are typical moments where a sub-par audition is shown, so that the judges have an opportunity to show off their coaching skills and their knowledge about what went right and wrong. But the auditions were so jam-packed with talent that it's clear viewers only got a taste of the level of skill that will come out in the later stages of the competition.

The next phase in the series that follows the audition process is a team cypher challenge. Latto explains that a cypher is a freestyle rap on top of a beat with a group, intended to show off lyrical skill, punchlines, and the ability to deliver on the spot. After the cypher competition, the judges struggled as they had to eliminate 8 of the 22 remaining contestants. The upcoming episodes that drop on November 27 will showcase the incredible talent of the remaining competitors as they pair off for the battle round, where each contestant will go head-to-head in a live rap battle where they will compete to send their battle mate home. The most exciting aspect of these vocal talent competition series are the finales, so it's certain the competition is about to heat up in Season 2 of Rhythm + Flow. Netflix's Rhythm + Flow is streaming on Netflix.

Rhythm + Flow Release Date October 9, 2019 Cast Chance the Rapper , Cardi B Seasons 1 Network Netflix Streaming Service(s) Netflix Expand

