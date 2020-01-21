New Trailer for ‘The Rhythm Section’ Sees Blake Lively on the Warpath

Turns out that The Rhythm Section isn’t a sequel to Whiplash. Who knew? What it is however is an action/drama/mystery flick based on Mark Burnell‘s novel by the same name, which Burnell also scripted for director Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale). The first trailer teased the revenge flick last fall, but now a new cut is here in advance of the film’s theatrical release in just a couple of weeks. Check it out below to see why it’s on our list of anticipated films directed by women.

Starring Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, and Raza Jaffrey, The Rhythm Section is rated R for violence, sexual content, language throughout, and some drug use. Look for it in theaters on January 31st.

Here’s the new trailer:

How far would you go? Who would you become? Watch the NEW trailer for #TheRhythmSection, from the producers of James Bond and director of The Handmaid’s Tale. Starring Blake Lively, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. In theatres January 31.

Here’s the official synopsis: