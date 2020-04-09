MasterWork: Rian Johnson’s Journey from Playing with Kenner Toys to Scoring an Oscar Nomination

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–

Welcome to Collider’s newest documentary series, MasterWork. Each episode of the show offers viewers an in-depth look at creative leaders in a variety of mediums, with a detailed account of what led them to their “master work” using interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.

The inaugural episode of MasterWork puts the spotlight on acclaimed writer-director Rian Johnson. Johnson made a huge impression with his feature debut Brick back in 2005, and he’s been building an impressive filmography ever since with a close-knit group of visionary collaborators. But of course, that enthusiasm for cinema had to start somewhere and for Johnson, that takes him right back to the communal experience of watching movies with his family and also taking his passion for those stories off screen by reconstructing movies with friends and celebrating them with his Kenner figures. In fact, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi director even attributes his emotional response to seeing the Millennium Falcon on set for the very first time to his memories of playing with his Millennium Falcon toy.

From Kenner action figures, to film school, to directing an installment of one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, to an Academy Award nomination and then some, Johnson’s journey is as inspiring as they come and reinforces that he’ll be making his mark on the industry for years to come. Really, who better to kick off MasterWork? Check out the very first episode of the documentary series in the video player at the top of this article to follow Johnson’s journey from first falling in love with cinema, to refining his craft and making his way in Los Angeles, to scoring his very first Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for Knives Out, and more! In addition to Johnson, this episode of MasterWork also features interviews with producer Ram Bergman, cinematographer Steve Yedlin, and Johnson’s cousin, composer Nathan Johnson.

If you’re looking for even more MasterWork after checking out Johnson’s episode, we’ve got you covered! Keep an eye out with our next episode featuring the host of Animal Planet’s Extinct or Alive, Forrest Galante, coming to Collider very soon.