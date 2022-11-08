Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is soon making its theatrical debut before hitting Netflix next month. The surprising success of Rian Johnson’s 2019 Knives Out spurred the story into a franchise, and the upcoming sequel brings back Benoit Blanc in a new setting, tackling another mystery. While most directors will be happy to just continue the story on the big screen, Johnson wants to expand the Knives Out franchise in a variety of ways. Like his stories that have layer within layers, he wants his movie universe to further branch out into board games as well as stage plays.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, when the director was asked about creating a franchise based board game, he enthusiastically responded, "Are you kidding me?...Come on, approach me, please. I'm shouting it from the rooftops; let's make some games." Johnson’s love for mystery was revealed by his Glass Onion cast members, who said that his love for puzzles and mysteries extended to life behind the scenes as the writer/director created murder mystery games for the cast during the filming of the movie. And that’s not all' taking a cue from the dame of mysteries, Agatha Christie, whose beloved stage play The Mousetrap is the longest-running play in history, the director would also wants to create a play based on Knives Out mysteries. Explaining his idea, he cited Sleuth as "one of my favorite movies of all time,” adding, “I love theater, and the notion of crafting a mystery for the stage seems incredibly intriguing."

If Knives Out is going to be a play, then no one but Daniel Craig would have to embody detective Benoit Blanc on stage. When inquired about doing a stage play, Craig dismissed the idea, saying, "No, I don't think [I'd do it]." But then quickly changed course adding, "Who knows? I don't know. I wouldn't put anything past Rian. He's more than capable of writing a stage play. So, I'd take the meeting."

Glass Onion has garnered very positive reviews during film festivals, along with garnering much awards chatter. Johnson brings back the fan-favorite detective to solve another mystery, this time in Greece, with an entirely new cast. While the first movie’s success has already panned out beautifully for the franchise, given Johnson has another good feature on his hand, the games and play might not be a distant reality!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres for a week on November 23 before premiering on Netflix on December 23. You can check out the trailer below: