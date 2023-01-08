The Oscar-nominated auteur has resurrected the whodunit, but there's much more on his resume...

It’s no doubt that the whodunit murder mystery genre is being resurrected with the success of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out movie franchise. The ingenious and innovative style that Johnson has recreates the genre to become more modern and impactful to today’s world.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mysteryis the most recent of his ventures, and the film follows detective Benoit Blanc as he is invited to a billionaire’s island during the COVID-19 pandemic for a murder mystery weekend that goes wrong. While Johnson is arguably most famous for Knives Out, his brilliance has also been shown in a multitude of other films.

‘Knives Out’ (2019)

The original Knives Out film in 2019 has become a modern classic. The murder mystery satire takes elements of Agatha Christie’s classic novels while making social commentary on modern topics like generational wealth and old money. The plot follows Benoit Blanc as he investigates the death of the patriarch of an extremely rich (thanks to his murder mystery novel empire) yet madly dysfunctional family.

Knives Out is absolutely worth the watch before or after Glass Onion for a better understanding of the plot. Also, knowing where the worldwide sensation started.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ (2017)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi serves as the second movie of the new trilogy focusing on Rey and her journey as a Jedi. Johnson was both the writer and director behind this hit film. The story follows Rey as she seeks help from Luke Skywalker in order to overturn the losing fight against Kylo Ren and the First Order.

This film featured both Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher as they reprised their roles as Luke Skywalker and General Leia Organa. Star Wars; The Last Jedi had some of the newer trilogy’s most pivotal moments, and is a must-watch for any Star Wars fan. Johnson does some major work.

‘Looper’ (2012)

Looper is one of the films that put Johnson on the map as one of the best creatives in Hollywood. The film, a sci-fi action-thriller, was written and directed by Johnson. Looper follows “present-day” contract killers hired by criminal syndicates from the future to terminate victims whom they send back through time.

This mind-bending film received critical acclaim worldwide and had a rough estimate of a $120 million profit from box offices alone. Looper is a great watch for sci-fi fans as well as fans of Emily Blunt!

‘Brick’ (2005)

Brick is an early feature film from Johnson. The film, a neo-noir mystery thriller was once again written and directed by Johnson and was actually his directorial debut. The film follows high school students in a California suburb where a young girl has been murdered.

The students decide to solve the murder themselves and infiltrate school cliques that he tried to avoid. The film is quite unknown among the film community and is worth the watch for crime thrillers with a high school twist.

‘The Brothers Bloom’ (2008)

Image via Summit Entertainment

The Brothers Bloom is yet another one of Johnson’s early films that showcases his unique comedic edge. The film was written and directed by Johnson and is a comedy heist film that stars Adrien Brody and Mark Ruffalo. The story centers around two brothers who, after 25 years of swindling people, tackle one final scheme.

They decide to target an East Coast heiress, and their con game falls apart when one of the brothers falls in love with her. The Brothers Bloom is a great example of Johnson’s hilarious dialogue that is so present in Glass Onion and Knives Out, and would be a great choice for a movie night.

‘The Mountain Goats: The Life of the World to Come’ (2010)

The Mountain Goats: The Life of the World to Come is another film from Johnson that is most definitely unlike his feature films. Released on DVD exclusively to record stores on Record Store Day, The Mountain Goats: The Life of the World to Come is a live filming of the band The Mountain Goats as they perform their album “The Life of the World to Come.”

The film is simplistic in nature, and uses some fun camera angles to capture the process of music-making. So educational and relaxing for music fans!

‘Breaking Bad’ (2010-2013)

Johnson directed three episodes of the critically-acclaimed drama series Breaking Bad. Technically, binging these three episodes could be equivalent to about two of Johnson’s spectacular films in runtime. For his directing on the series (specifically an episode on Season 5 titled “Fifty-One”), he received a Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

For his award-winning skillful approach as a director, maybe carving out a few hours that could be for a movie to appreciate his television work would be so enjoyable. This isn't Johnson's only foray into television. His next project

'Poker Face' (2023)

Image via Peacock

Johnson's newest project is actually a television series that is set to be streaming on Peacock on January 26. The series, another murder mystery, stars Natasha Lyonne as a woman named Charlie with an extraordinary power: she can detect a lie. So, she hits the road to solve crimes.

The series is set to have an all-star ensemble cast. While it may not be a movie, watching the full whodunit series could be like watching multiple Knives Out films in a row! This series is sure to be a hit among fans.

