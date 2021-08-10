Nora and Lilla Zuckerman have been tapped as the showrunners for Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson’s upcoming Peacock series Poker Face, Variety exclusively reports. Johnson will serve as creator, writer, and director on the show, which received a 10-episode straight-to-series order in March.

The Zuckermans’ past credits include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Prodigal Son, Suits, and Fringe. They will executive produce Poker Face along with Johnson, his longtime creative partner Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue. Lyonne executive produces with Maya Rudolph under the Animal Print banner.

This is Johnson'ss first time taking on writing duties on a TV project, but The Last Jedi filmmaker previously directed episodes of Breaking Bad and Terriers. Plot details are under wraps, and all we know so far about Poker Face is that it’s a one-hour mystery series that will take a "case-of-the-week" approach.

That sounds exactly like something in Johnson’s wheelhouse. Not only did he make a splashy debut with the neo-noir thriller Brick, but he also scored an Oscar nomination for his original screenplay for the hit whodunit Knives Out. Johnson is currently filming the second installment of the series, which Netflix bought the rights to, along with a third installment for $450 million.

Johnson revealed more details about the show in a statement earlier this year, per Deadline:

“I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching. It’s my happy place. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock.”

Lyonne is currently working on the second season of her hit Netflix comedy-drama Russian Doll. The first season scored 13 Emmy nominations, including an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nod for Lyonne, who also co-created the show with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland.

Described as an “entertaining and addictive” series that will tap into Johnson’s “talent for telling edge-of-your-seat mysteries,” Poker Face doesn’t have a release date yet. It joins a Peacock slate that also includes The Lost Symbol, based on the Robert Langdon thriller by Dan Brown, and most excitingly, MacGruber, a long-overdue sequel show to the cult hit film from 2010, starring Will Forte.

