Watch Rian Johnson and Nathan Johnson’s ‘FYC’ Q&A for ‘Knives Out’

Earlier this week, ArcLight Hollywood hosted the Collider FYC screening of Knives Out, which saw writer-director Rian Johnson and composer Nathan Johnson sit down with Scott Mantz in front of a sold-out crowd.

Knives Out is a whodunnit that focuses on the Thrombey family, whose best-selling patriarch, Harlan (Christopher Plummer) is found dead in his mansion on his 85th birthday, prompting Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to investigate his family. The all-star ensemble also includes Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell.

As you might imagine, Agatha Christie mysteries and the movie Clue were among Rian Johnson’s many inspirations, but in the interview above, he explains how those things influenced Knives Out. Rian also reveals how Chris Evans challenged him regarding every possible plot hole, just to make sure the mystery was airtight.

Meanwhile, Nathan Johnson talks about how Knives Out marked his first time using a full orchestra, and that the score was recorded at none other than Abbey Road — which was certainly exciting for Beatles super-fan Scott Mantz.

