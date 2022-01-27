TNT has released a new trailer for its true crime anthology series Rich & Shameless, giving viewers a glimpse into one of the series upcoming topics: the sex tape made by Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The new trailer previews the special, subtitled Pam & Tommy: The Tape That Changed America, for which TNT will air a sneak peek on February 19 before the series' official premiere in the summer.

The full seven-film series of Rich & Shameless will cover topics ranging from hard partying pharma bros to the scintillating story of the rise and fall of the Girls Gone Wild series, all the way to, you guessed it, the story of the release of Anderson and Lee's sex tape and the scandal that followed. There is little mystery behind TNT's reasoning for choosing The Tape That Changed America as their premiere — with the imminent release of Hulu's Pam & Tommy, it seems that the nearly thirty-year-old piece of pop-culture history has come to a point of reassessment. The new sneak peek episode will explore the truth behind the tape, including the narrative behind its original disappearance from their California mansion. The episode will feature interviews with Amanda Chicago Lewis, the writer of the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, and Cort St. George, one of the people who publicized the tape, among others.

Rich & Shameless will be a seven part series that explores the scandals and intrigue behind those who possess a level of wealth that most people will never truly understand. The series will feature both interviews, archival footage, and entrancing visuals to create a narrative and draw viewers into the particular context of each episode's story. Other stories included in the series are the death of Gerald Cotton, a crypto mogul and suspected conman; Seagrams heiress Clare Bronfman's involvement in infamous cult NXVIM; the clash between America's most hated man, Martin Shkreli and The Wu-Tang Clan; and more.

Image via TNT

RELATED: 'Pam & Tommy' Tells the More Human Story Behind the Headlines | Review

The first episode of Rich & Shameless will premiere on TNT on February 19. Check out the trailer below:

