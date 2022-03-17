Netflix’s upcoming British limited series Damaged has just added new cast members. The three-episode erotic thriller follows three individuals who form a love triangle filled with obsession, forbidden desire, and dangerous decisions. The story is based on a 1991 novella by author Josephine Hart. Like most relationships based on obsession, it’s just a matter of time until things come crashing down.

Through his official Twitter account, Richard Armitage announced he is now part of the cast and took a selfie with some of his fellow cast members, which include Indira Varma, Charlie Murphy, and Rish Shah. The cast is set to bring to life a story that was previously told in a 1992 drama of the same name, which starred Jeremy Irons, Juliette Binoche, and Miranda Richardson. 1992’s Damage earned Richardson an Oscar and BAFTA nomination (she won the latter), and a César Award nomination to Binoche.

Armitage is best known for his role as Thorin in The Hobbit film series. He was also in Epix’s Berlin Station and had a recurring role on NBC’s Hannibal. Recently, Armitage starred in Ocean’s Eight and Alice Through the Looking Glass. On Netflix, he was on The Stranger and Stay Close.

Varma rose to prominence after playing Ellaria Sand on HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones, but she was also previously known for starring in critically acclaimed series such as Luther, Rome, and Silk. Recently, she was in Carnival Row, Patrick Melrose, and did voice acting for Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina. She is set to star in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series and in Mission: Impossible 7, which got pushed back to 2023.

Murphy is an Irish actor who’s most known for her roles as Jessie Eden in Peaky Blinders and Ann Gallagher in Happy Valley. She was also in BBC’s The Village and Academy Award nominee Philomena. The actor is also attached to star in Paramount+ highly anticipated blockbuster series Halo, which premieres next week.

Last but not least, Rish Shah is also attached to star in a major TV series: he’ll play Kamran in Marvel’s upcoming series Ms. Marvel, which premieres in June. Shah made his acting debut in PrankMe and had small roles in HBO’s Years & Years and BBC’s Casualty. He was also in Netflix’s To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Damage is adapted for television and written by Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm, who is shifting from the theater to taking on a TV series, and Benji Walters, who also makes a TV series writing debut. The limited series will be directed by Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa, both of whom co-directed Ordinary Love, Good Vibrations, and Cherrybomb.

Netflix is yet to reveal further details from Damage, including trailer and release date.

