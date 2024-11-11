Following on from the success of Fool Me Once back on New Year's Day 2024, Harlan Coben and Netflix are teaming up for another adaptation set to release exactly one year later, this time of Coben's dating app thriller Missing You. When one thinks of Coben adaptations on television, it's impossible not to think of the gravel-toned Richard Armitage, with the actor now synonymous with the British thriller genre.

Unsurprisingly, Armitage is now set to star alongside the likes of Rosalind Eleazer and Jessica Plummer in the upcoming Missing You, with the actor referencing his return to Radio Times, saying, "I think they call it a poker. When you score four goals in football, isn't it? It's a poker or a haul. Hat-trick's three, four is either a haul or a poker. What keeps me coming back is I'm always very flattered and honoured when I'm asked back." Armitage also teased what fans can expect from his character, with those who have read the original novel already expecting a treat from Netflix on New Year's Day. Armitage said:

"I play somebody that is holding onto a very potent secret that, if it was revealed, would devastate a lot of lives. So it's quite an interesting burden to carry."

What is the Synopsis For 'Missing You'?

Set to feature the aforementioned Armitage, Plummer, and Eleazer alongside the likes of Ashley Walters, Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Mary Malone, Lisa Faulkner, and James Nesbitt, Missing You promises to be the perfect antidote to the January blues, as the thrills, spills, and jaw-dropping twists that come with any Coben story ready to bring life to your New Year's Day. Executive produced by Coben through his company Final Twist Productions, the story, as many Coben readers will know, is one of the more intricate in his catalog. A synopsis for the upcoming series reads:

"Eleven years ago Detective Kat Donovan's fiancé Josh - the love of her life - disappeared and she's never heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."

