Richard Ayoade is a multi-hyphenate who has delivered stunning work as a comedian, actor, director, and writer. He got his start in cult British TV shows like Garth Marenghi's Darkplace and The Mighty Boosh, before reaching more mainstream attention with his role as uber-nerd Maurice Moss in The IT Crowd. From there, he took on more high-profile roles, as well as directed the fantastic comedy-dramas Submarine and The Double. He has also written non-fiction books on comedy and film. Most recently, he appeared in Wes Anderson's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

Ayoade's body of work is eclectic, including goofy comedy, realistic drama, and surreal sci-fi. His cinematic taste is similarly wide-ranging: his favorites include everything from French New Wave to low-budget horrors. He has praised many films over the years, and provided Criterion with a sprawling list of his favorites in 2011. Odds are, Ayoade's fans should many of them as well.

10 'The Bakery Girl of Monceau' (1963)

Directed by Éric Rohmer

The Bakery Girl of Monceau is a charming short film directed by French auteur Éric Rohmer. The first installment in his Six Moral Tales series, it centers on a young law student (Barbet Shroeder) who becomes infatuated with a beautiful bakery girl (Claudine Soubrier) he encounters in the streets of Monceau. His obsession leads him to play a series of games to win her affection.

Ayoade praised all of Rohmer's Six Moral Tales. "Such a tremendous collection," he wrote. "It’s fascinating to see how Éric Rohmer translates his own short stories into these films. His work with Nestor Almendros is so beautiful and simple, and the films are such profound and witty examinations of self-deception." Other Rohmer classics well worth checking out include Claire's Knee and My Night at Maud's.

Watch on Criterion

9 'Zazie dans le métro' (1960)

Directed by Louis Malle

Zazie dans le Métro revolves around a spunky and precocious ten-year-old girl named Zazie (Catherine Demongeot), who arrives in Paris to spend a weekend with her uncle, Gabriel (Philippe Noiret). Her primary mission, however, is to fulfill her dream of riding the Paris Métro, a goal consistently thwarted by a strike. As Zazie explores the city, she encounters a colorful cast of characters, each more eccentric than the last. The film is episodic, consisting of surreal vignettes that challenge conventional storytelling and embrace the free-spirited chaos of youth.

It was directed by the late great Louis Malle, who also made My Dinner With Andre and Au revoirs les enfants. "[Zazie dans le Métro was] the first film I would watch over and over again," Ayoade explains. "It’s so full of joy and made with such seeming confidence and love. Louis Malle is one of my favorite directors."

Watch on Criterion

8 'F for Fake' (1973)

Directed by Orson Welles

Image via Specialty Films

Orson Welles is legendary for classics like The Magnificent Ambersons and Citizen Kane, but one of his most intriguing projects is this lesser-known docudrama, which is a kind of proto-video essay. Blurring the line between reality and fiction, F for Fake explores art forgery, deception, and authenticity, with Welles himself serving as both the director and a central character.

The film is postmodern and self-conscious, which did not go down well with most audiences in 1973 but which has since earned it more admirers. "So innovative and playful. Orson Welles makes it look like the easiest thing in the world, but this is such an amazing feat of engineering," Ayoade says.

F for Fake Release Date March 12, 1973 Director Orson Welles Cast Orson Welles, Oja Kodar Rating PG Runtime 88

Watch on Max

7 'Fat Girl' (2001)

Directed by Catherine Breillat

Fat Girl is a coming-of-age drama about two sisters, twelve-year-old Anaïs (Anaïs Reboux) and fifteen-year-old Elena (Roxane Mesquida). In comparison to the beautiful Elena, Anaïs feels awkward and unattractive. Their family takes the girls to a seaside town, where Elena meets a young man named Fernando (Libero De Rienzo) who deceives and exploits her with promises of love.

The movie was both controversial and acclaimed, with particular praise for the raw, layered lead performance from Reboux. Ayoade ranked it among his favorite movies ever, calling it "brutal and very funny. I love its defiance. I look forward to each new Catherine Breillat film."

Watch on Criterion

6 'The Golden Age of Television' (1981)

Movie Collection

The Golden Age of Television is a collection of filmed stage plays, first broadcast in the 1950s. TV plays were incredibly popular at the time, and this set represents the best of them. They span a range of genres, and feature stars of the day like Mickey Rooney, Jack Palance, and Julie Harris. Highlights include Requiem for a Heavyweight, about a washed-up prizefighter, and Bang the Drum Slowly with Paul Newman.

Ayoade's favorite was Marty, a character study about a middle-aged butcher written by Paddy Chayefsky and starring Rod Steiger. "I think that could be the best performance I’ve seen," Ayoade writes, referring to Steiger. "It’s so unbearably moving. The quality of his voice is heartbreaking."

Buy on Amazon

5 'Metropolitan' (1990)

Directed by Whit Stillman

Metropolitan is an independent romantic comedy-drama, written and directed by Whit Stillman. It focuses on a group of wealthy young socialites on Manhattan's Upper East Side. They hang out at swank locations, engaging in conversation about life and philosophy, all while getting swept up in various romantic entanglements. The story is set in the late 1980s, but Stillman imbues everything with a hazy, timeless feel.

The film received widespread acclaim, particularly for the script, which is chock-full of highbrow references and subtle satire. Stillman would go on to work with bigger stars and bigger budgets, but Metropolitan might still be his best work. "[It's] perhaps the first film I truly fell in love with. One of the most brilliant scripts ever," Ayoade wrote.

Close

Watch on Criterion

4 'The Trial' (1962)

Directed by Orson Welles

The Trial is another movie by Orson Welles, this time an adaptation of the novel by Franz Kafka. Anthony Perkins of Psycho fame stars as Josef K., a young man who is suddenly arrested and put on trial for reasons he doesn't understand. The story is a relentless descent into a dystopian and absurd world where the labyrinthine legal system seems to have no rhyme or reason. The film was polarizing on release, but Welles declared it to be his best work.

Ayoade cited The Trial as an influence on his own film The Double. "I mostly took note of the opening of Welles’ film, in the small apartment with a very low roof. We never did anything in The Double as long as that in terms of a take, because it’s a very long take, and the dialogue’s very fast. But the great verbal misunderstandings, said as mistakes and taken as facts—it’s just very funny. All of Welles’ films are funny, I think," Ayoade said.

The Trial Release Date December 22, 1962 Director Orson Welles Cast Anthony Perkins, Orson Welles, Jeanne Moreau Rating NR Runtime 118

Rent on Apple TV

3 'Suzanne’s Career' (1963)

Directed by Éric Rohmer

Suzanne's Career is another film by Éric Rohmer, clocking in at a lean 54 minutes. Once again, youth and love are the central themes, with the story focusing on Bertrand (Philippe Beuzen), an introspective student who finds himself in the throes of a romantic quandary. He is caught between his attraction to the free-spirited Suzanne (Catherine Sée) and his friendship with Guillaume (Christian Charrière).

The film is shot on rough-edged, black-and-white 16mm film and yet captures 1960s Paris in all its glory. Suzanne's Career is an essential piece of the New Wave, marked by intellectual charm and nuanced performances. It was another movie that Ayoade included on his list of favorites for Criterion.

Watch on Criterion

2 'Make Way For Tomorrow' (1937)

Make Way for Tomorrow is a drama directed by Marx Brothers collaborator Leo McCarey. It tells the story of an elderly couple, Barkley (Victor Moore) and Lucy Cooper (Beulah Bondi), who, due to financial hardship, are forced to live separately with their grown children. The children's well-intentioned but misguided attempts to care for their aging parents highlight the generation gap between them. It makes for a moving depiction of Depression-era America.

Make Way For Tomorrow was one of the movies that Ayoade said he would've included in his favorites list, if he had more spaces. "I really could have chosen a top 100. It was almost impossible to narrow it down. I’m already missing out so many favorites: Sans Soleil, The Earrings of Madame de [...] Make Way For Tomorrow...," he wrote.

Buy on Amazon

1 'White Dog' (1982)

Directed by Samuel Fuller

White Dog is another film that Ayoade mentioned as an all-time favorite. It's a horror about a Black dog trainer named Keys (Paul Winfield) who is trying to retrain a vicious stray dog that has been taught to attack Black people. Although the task seems futile, Keys becomes obsessed with the idea that he can cure the canine. The dog is legitimately scary, all snarls and raised hackles: the film is like Cujo meets Get Out.

White Dog flopped commercially on release and Paramount Pictures shelved it for a long time, making it hard to track down. However, the movie has found a wider audience in recent years and its critical standing has improved, with praise for its storytelling and depiction of racism. It was directed by Samuel Fuller, who has since been cited as an influence on some French New Wave directors, as well as Jim Jarmusch and Quentin Tarantino.

Close

Rent on Vudu

NEXT: The 10 Most Overrated Cult Classics, According to Reddit