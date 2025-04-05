For a while, back during the 1970s, Richard Bachman and Stephen King were, for all intents and purposes, different authors. King was well known for writing novels like Carrie, The Stand, and The Shining, and became known in the world of film because some of those novels were also made into successful films. Bachman, on the other hand, didn’t receive a great deal of fame or acclaim for his first few novels, which were generally grim, not as directly tied to horror as Kings, and intense, even by the standards of psychological thrillers.

Eventually, though, the truth came out, and people realized King and Bachman were one and the same. Since being “outed” as Richard Bachman, Stephen King has still released a couple of movies using the Bachman pseudonym, and the pre-existing Bachman books have probably benefited from everyone learning that King actually wrote them. There are seven Stephen King books to date that were “written” by Richard Bachman, and all of them are ranked below, starting with the most flawed (and there are a couple of clunky ones) and ending with the surprisingly strong ones (the best aren’t far off rivaling some of King’s better “official” novels).

7 'Thinner'

First published: November 19, 1984

At the core of Thinner is a very simple premise that’s executed with some intrigue and mild suspense here and there, so it’s hard to call it a dreadful work of horror. Compared to the usual standard that Stephen King writes at (even as Richard Bachman), it’s kind of lacking, though. Primarily, it’s about an overweight lawyer who is responsible for causing the death of a woman related to an elderly gypsy. Since he gets off and isn’t punished, that gypsy takes matters into his own hands, and curses the lawyer.

The curse in question? Slowly getting thinner, no matter how much he eats, all until he eventually withers into nothing and dies. It’s done in a way that inspires some dread, but Thinner gets tedious at a point, which isn’t something a book should be when it’s only about 300-ish pages long. It doesn’t sustain itself for the entire duration, and even then, there are other parts of the story that happen a little too fast. It’s not without some effective sequences here and there, but overall, it’s pretty slight stuff.