Sunday morning brought with it the news that Richard Belzer, the acclaimed comedian and long-time star of NBC's perennial Law and Order franchise, had passed away at the age of 78.

Belzer played the role of Detective John Munch for 22 years, over 11 different TV series and six prime time shows, beginning with Homicide Life on the Streets, as well as appearing on the original Law and Order and Trial By Jury.

The news was broken by Laraine Newman, who worked with Belzer during his regular appearances in the very early years of Saturday Night Live on NBC. Belzer had been living in the South of France for a number of years at the time of his passing.

Newman said of the news: "I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest."

Mariska Hargitay, who has played Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU for the last 24 seasons took to Instagram to remember her late colleague, saying: "Goodbye my dear, dear friend. I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world. I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you, side by side, for so many years. How lucky the angels are to have you. I can hear them laughing already. I love you so very much, now and forever."

Fellow Law & Order: SVU star Christopher Meloni, who played Elliot Stabler for 12 seasons before returning to the role in Season 22, took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and Bezler captioned simply "[Goodbye] mon ami. I love you." He also shared a separate image of Bezler and Hargitay goofing around on set.

Warren Leight, an associate of Belzer on the Law & Order franchise, as well as a leading writer and showrunner on numerous iterations of the show offered this tribute: "Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU. Open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz. We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz…"

Julie Martin, who was a producer and writer on the Law and Order series, spoke of her joy at working with Belzer throughout her career in her warm remembrance: "Missing Richard Belzer today. Working with him on Homicide to SVU has been a hilarious, surprising and always joyful experience. I'm sure he's giving 'em all a lot of laughs upstairs. "

Actor Chris Orbach, whose father Jerry Orbach played Detective Lennie Briscoe in the Law & Order franchise, took to Twitter both Belzer and his own late father, who were both co-stars and friends, saying: "RIP #RichardBelzer. I know my old man's been waiting to clean you out at the pool table upstairs."

Patton Oswalt took to Twitter to speak of his admiration for Belzer, as well as pining the fact he wouldn't be around forever even if it seemed like he would be: "Aw goddamit, RIP Richard Belzer. I just always thought he’d be around ‘cause it seemed like he always was. A true original. #TheBelzBabe"

While perhaps the best, yet simplest tribute came from friend Ellen Barkin, who stated: "Rest In Peace dear sweet kind Richard Belzer. Rest In Peace."

Belzer's last appearance on Law and Order was on Law and Order: SVU in 2016. He retired the same year, at the age of 71.