Richard Burton was one of the great actors of his generation. His performances lit up the big screen. At his best he didn't just become the character he was playing, he convinced audiences that the character was someone they knew personally and cared about. At his flamboyant, declarative worst, he remained eminently watchable.

His best movie roles came in the 1960s - seven of the following ten films were made in that decade - and yet during that time it was his heavy drinking and on-again, off-again marriages with Elizabeth Taylor that came to represent Richard Burton in the public eye. He's an actor well overdue for reappraisal. What follows are his best films, according to IMDb.

10 '1984' (1984)

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

What better way to celebrate George Orwell's science fiction masterpiece than actually making a movie based on the novel in 1984? One of the most influential sci-fi stories ever written, it changed the way people thought about dystopias and authoritarianism. Not only was it a warning for the future, it was also a commentary on 1948, the year it was written.

In the film, Richard Burton plays the malevolent, controlling O'Brien with quiet restraint, focusing the character's menace. Burton is matched by John Hurt playing O'Brien's victim, Winston Smith, who in the end has almost all hope and pride stripped from him. Nineteen Eighty-Four makes for great cinema but a harrowing experience.

9 'Thursday's Children' (1954)

IMDb Score: 7.3/10

Thursday's Children, made in 1954, is a short documentary about students at a school for the deaf. It concentrates on the children themselves rather than their teachers, and their efforts to communicate with each other and with those who can hear through lipreading rather than sign language.

The film is largely silent, except for the narration by Richard Burton, whose rich voice adds pathos and empathy to a story demanding both. In turn, the audience's emotional response to what they are watching explains this film's high IMDb rating. It won the Oscar for best short documentary in 1955.

8 'Anne of the Thousand Days' (1969)

IMDb Score: 7.4/10

According to an old nursery rhyme, Henry VIII's six wives are remembered thusly: 'Divorced, beheaded, died; divorced, beheaded, survived.' As others have pointed out, this tells us how the queens died, not how they lived. 1969's Anne of the Thousand Days tells the audience how Anne Boleyn lived.

Boleyn, played by Geneviève Bujold, is one of cinema's great tragic heroines. Henry VIII, played by Richard Burton, is one of cinema's great villains. In a sense, both have become historical stereotypes and playing such characters demanded skill and finesse from actors. It says a lot that although the film received only lukewarm praise from critics, both Bujold and Burton were praised for their acting.

7 'Wagner' (1983)

IMDb Score: 7.5/10

This 1983 miniseries about German composer Richard Wagner received widespread acclaim from many critics, not least because while it gave Wagner's music the starring role it didn't try to hide the man's antisemitism and womanizing. Wagner also brings alive the often glossed-over turmoil and revolution in Europe in the last half of the 19th century.

Burton, too old for the character at the start of the series, is exactly right for the role as the story progresses, and by exploring every nook and cranny of Wagner's genius, prejudices and self-absorbed determination, demonstrates his own genius as an actor.

6 'The Spy Who Came in From the Cold' (1965)

IMDb Score: 7.5/10

A deadly game of triple-cross between competing countries and ideologies can only end one way, and in 1965's The Spy Who Came in From the Cold it's the innocent and beguiled who pay the price. The perfect counter to the typical 1960s spy caper - with glamor, gadgets and bikini-clad gals - this film, based on John le Carré's novel of the same name, showed audiences what happened in the real world of spies and counter-spies.

If author le Carré's perfect hero will always be the imperfect George Smiley, then the film's protagonist, well-meaning and courageous Alec Leamas, is his perfect fall guy. Burton plays Leamas with the contained intensity of a man afraid of losing his soul.

5 'The Night of the Iguana' (1964)

IMDb Score: 7.6/10

Shannon works as a guide and driver for a company running tours from Texas into Mexico. In this 1964 film, directed by John Huston, he takes a group of bottled-up Baptists to a rundown hotel in Costa Verde. How Shannon and some of the people he meets subsequently find a sort of redemption, or at least self-understanding, is the core of the story. But, being based on a Tennessee Williams' play, not everyone accepts their shot at redemption.

Burton plays Shannon as if he were acting on stage and not in a film, and the theatrics can seem overblown to a modern audience. However, there's no doubting his character's anguish and confusion. In the end, The Night of the Iguana works because the story's helped along by a great supporting cast, including Ava Gardner and Deborah Kerr.

4 'Where Eagles Dare' (1968)

IMDb Score: 7.6/10

A classic war film, 1968's Where Eagles Dare features Clint Eastwood costarring with Richard Burton. The screenplay, by Alistair MacLean, is more thriller than war story, and similarly to MacLean's earlier The Guns of Navarone, has a small band of heroes taking on the might of the Third Reich despite the machinations of a double agent.

While the plot gets a bit confusing in places, and it's difficult to fathom who's actually on who's side (par for the course with a MacLean yarn), all is made clear by the film's end. Burton and Eastwood play their characters with somber panache, which is exactly what's called for in this enjoyable romp.

3 'The Longest Day' (1962)

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

In his long career, Burton did his fair share of ensemble movies, a species of film that flourished in the 1960s and 1970s. 1962's The Longest Day is about history's largest ever seaborne invasion - D-Day - and even major stars like John Wayne end up being minor cogs in a huge story.'

Burton plays his role well, if fleetingly, and contributed to the overall success of the film: The Longest Day became the highest-grossing black-and-white film up to then. More importantly, it told the story of D-Day from the point of view of all the major combatants, from those in charge making the big decisions down to the grunt on the ground doing the actual fighting.

2 'Becket' (1964)

IMDb Score: 7.8/10

This 1964 film tells the story of how King Henry II (Peter O'Toole) came into conflict with his trusted friend Thomas Becket (Richard Burton), after the king made him Archbishop of Canterbury. While the story, based on a play by French writer Jean Anouilh, takes some liberties with history, it is essentially an accurate account of how these two men came to represent the two great institutions of medieval Europe - the papacy and the crown.

Burton and O'Toole play their roles with enthusiasm, and without any of the florid overacting that seemed to go hand-in-hand with so many costume dramas from the 1950s and 1960s.

1 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' (1966)

IMDb Score: 8.0/10

This 1966 film, directed by Mike Nichols, is about two people trapped in a marriage that is destructive and unbreakable. George (Richard Burton) and Martha (Elizabeth Taylor) need each other in the same way an addict needs a hit: their love for each other is genuine but twisted. Their relationship is so toxic it affects those around them, in this case, the married couple (played by George Segal and Sandy Dennis) who are visiting their home and whose own relationship is then put in danger.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? broke almost as many boundaries for the movies as the original Edward Albee play broke boundaries for the stage. Made at a time when American attitudes to sex and language were changing, Hollywood caught the zeitgeist and, with this film, started making movies that challenged stereotypes and accepted tradition. Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, two of Hollywood's hottest stars at the time, gave the best screen performances of their careers. All four credited actors were nominated for an Academy Award, and the film itself was nominated in every eligible category - only the second time this has happened in the history of the Academy Awards.

