Richard Chamberlain, the leading man who starred in blockbuster miniseries like The Thorn Birds and the original Shogun, has died. Chamberlain died of complications of a stroke on March 29, as reported by his longtime friend and partner, Martin Rabbett. Chamberlain was 90.

Chamberlain was born on March 31, 1934, in Beverly Hills, California. After serving in the US Army, he turned to acting, and formed a theater company, Company of Angels, with a number of fellow actors, including Leonard Nimoy and Vic Morrow. His first big break came in 1961, when he was cast in the title role of the medical drama Dr. Kildare. Playing idealistic young medical intern James Kildare, Chamberlain rocketed to fame on the strength of the show's ratings and his matinee-idol good looks, and even had a Billboard Top 10 hit for his vocal rendition of the show's theme song. The show ended after five seasons, and Chamberlain had trouble being taken seriously; he relocated to England, where he earned a reputation as an excellent stage actor. There, he starred as Aramis in Richard Lester's blockbuster adaptation of The Three Musketeers, reprising the role the next year in The Four Musketeers and, much later, in 1989's The Return of the Musketeers.

Who Was The King of the Miniseries?

Image: Paramount Pictures

Although he made forays into movie theaters, the small screen was Chamberlain's natural home. He turned out to be perfectly suited for the era of the blockbuster miniseries, which began in 1976 with ABC's Rich Man, Poor Man. In 1978, Chamberlain starred in the 12-episode Western epic Centennial, which was at the time the most expensive television show in history. After its success, he moved on to Shogun, playing Englishman John Blackthorne, who finds himself marooned in feudal Japan. His third foray into the miniseries proved to be his most successful yet: in 1983's The Thorn Birds, he played Father Ralph de Briscassart, who has a torrid and forbidden love affair with Rachel Ward's Meggie Cleary in Australia in the first half of the 20th century. It was the second-most-watched miniseries in history, after Roots: 59% of all American households tuned in to watch it, cementing Chamberlain as the "King of the Miniseries."

Despite his success on the small screen, Chamberlain continued to appear in movies. He was one of the galaxy of stars in the 1970s disaster flicks The Towering Inferno and The Swarm, played the lead in Peter Weir's surreal mystery drama The Last Wave, and starred as pulp hero Allan Quartermain in two adventure films for Cannon. Chamberlain was also the first actor to play Jason Bourne: he starred alongside Jaclyn Smith in a miniseries adaptation of Robert Ludlum's The Bourne Identity in 1988. In his later years, he guested on Brothers & Sisters, Chuck, and Leverage, and made one of his final appearances on an episode of Twin Peaks: The Return.

Chamberlain kept his personal life private for most of his life, believing that being outed as gay would harm his acting career. He was outed by a French magazine in 1989, but did not publicly confirm those reports until his 2003 autobiography, Shattered Love: A Memoir, was released. Chamberlain is survived by longtime partner Rabbett; donations in his name can be made to National Public Radio or the Hawaiian Humane Society.