Richard Curtis is a British writer and director who specializes in romantic comedies. He got his start in the theater in the late 1970s, writing and performing shows at the Edinburgh Fringe. From there, he got into TV, penning several beloved British comedies. The most notable are The Vicar of Dibley and Blackadder, the latter of which features future icons Rowan Atkinson, Hugh Laurie, and Stephen Fry.

Curtis then tried his hand at screenwriting, achieving international success (and an Oscar nod) in 1994 for the phenomenal Four Weddings and a Funeral. More hits followed, like Notting Hill, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Love Actually (which he also directed). These movies alone ensure Curtis's place in the rom-com Hall of Fame. In the years since, he has gotten a little more experimental, writing projects like the time-travel story About Time and even working on Steven Spielberg's War Horse. These are the best of the movies written by Curtis, ranked.

10 'The Tall Guy'

Released: 1989

The Tall Guy was Curtis's feature debut, with Jeff Goldblum in the lead role of Dexter King, a tall and awkward American actor struggling to make his big break in London's theater scene. His life changes after he lands the lead role in a musical adaptation of The Elephant Man, while at the same time falling for the charming and eccentric nurse, Kate Lemon (Emma Thompson). When Dexter sleeps with his married co-star (Kim Thomson), things get a little more complicated.

Although rough around the edges, the movie is light and breezy, hurrying along at a lean 86 minutes long. The likability of the leads does a lot of heavy lifting, and there are plenty of sweet moments. Not to mention, the highlight may be the ridiculous songs from the fictional musical. They're a spot-on spoof of Andrew Lloyd Weber, with titles like "He's Packing His Trunk". In its best moments, The Tall Guy makes for a Producers-esque sendup of the musical theater world.

9 'The Boat That Rocked'

Released: 2009

Image via Universal Pictures

The Boat That Rocked sails viewers back to the swinging '60s. Set in the midst of the era's cultural revolution, the story revolves around the rebellious world of pirate radio stations broadcasting from ships anchored off the coast of England. We're introduced to Radio Rock, a fictional station run by the eccentric yet lovable Quentin (Bill Nighy). The crew includes an eclectic mix of DJs and other zany figures, played by heavy hitters like Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rhys Ifans, Nick Frost, and Kenneth Branagh.

Among them is the young and impressionable Carl (Tom Sturridge), who joins the crew and embarks on a voyage of rock 'n' roll, rebellion, and romance. As the government cracks down on pirate radio, tensions rise, friendships are tested, and the crew must band together to keep the music alive. The Boat That Rocked is a little bloated and would have benefited from more judicious editing, but the humor, heart, and killer soundtrack make up for a lot.

Rent on Amazon

8 'Trash'

Released: 2014

"I'm a sewer kid." Taking a departure from Curtis's trademark romantic comedy, Trash is a crime drama about a trio of teenagers growing up on the streets of Rio de Janeiro. They are Raphael (Rickson Tevez), Gardo (Eduardo Luis), and Rat (Jun-Jun) (Gabriel Weinstein), and they spend their days picking through litter in the hopes of finding useful things. One day, they discover a wallet containing evidence of corruption, sending them on an odyssey through the city's underworld.

Along the way, the kids cross paths with crooked cops, shady politicians, and a pair of Catholic Church workers (played by Rooney Mara and Martin Sheen) who offer them help. There's a lot of potential in this story. For instance, the gritty aesthetic and the clear-eyed view of maleficent authorities are commendable. Plus, the lead performers do a solid job. The friendship between them is particularly moving. But, ultimately, Trash falls short of its promise. The brutality of the narrative can feel overwhelming, and Mara and Sheen are underutilized.

Rent on Amazon

7 'Yesterday'

Released: 2019

Danny Boyle directed this musical rom-com from a script by Curtis. It's about a struggling musician named Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) who wakes up one day to find that he is the only person on Earth who remembers The Beatles' music. Seeing an opportunity, he passes their songs off as his own, gaining fame and fortune as a result. However, this places him in an ethical conundrum and creates problems between Jack and his manager Ellie Appleton (Lily James), whom he secretly loves.

Yesterday is a simply delightful movie, pure joy from start to finish. It may not be Boyle's most ambitious project, but it's assuredly constructed; the work of a master craftsman. The romance between Ellie and Jack is touching, and there's an especially memorable scene where Jack meets John Lennon, who is alive in this alternate reality. And then, of course, the renditions of the Fab Four's classics are sure to please the band's fans. It's a beautiful tribute.

Watch on Prime

6 'Bridget Jones's Diary'

Released: 2001

Image via Universal Pictures

"It is a truth universally acknowledged that when one part of your life starts going okay, another falls spectacularly to pieces." When we meet Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger), a thirty-something single woman living in London, she has just made a few New Year's resolutions. They include losing weight, quitting smoking, and finding love. Relatable much? Her journey unfolds through a year of diary entries, documenting her encounters with her charming but unreliable boss Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant), and the reserved yet intriguing Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).

It's a quintessential love triangle story, elevated by warmhearted comedy and a sympathetic, every-woman protagonist. Curtis adapted the script (with Andrew Davies and Helen Fielding) from a beloved novel, so many viewers were skeptical going in. The casting of the American Zellweger in such a stereotypically British role was also controversial. The whole thing could have crashed and burned but, instead, Bridget Jones's Diary gracefully sticks the landing. The movie was a massive success, grossing $282 million against a budget of $25 million, and was quickly canonized as a 21st-century rom-com classic.

Rent on Amazon

5 'War Horse'

Released: 2011

Image via Walt Disney

In another deviation from his usual style, Curtis co-wrote the script for War Horse with Rocketman scribe Lee Hall. Yet another masterful war drama from Steven Spielberg, it follows a young man named Albert Narracott (Jeremy Irvine) and his beloved horse, Joey, amidst the turmoil of World War I. Joe is a spirited thoroughbred purchased by Albert's father, Ted (Peter Mullan), to plow their farm fields, and the pair form a deep bond. However, when war breaks out, Joey is sold to the British cavalry and thrust into the chaos of the conflict.

Determined to reunite with his beloved horse, Albert enlists in the army, embarking on a perilous quest to find Joey and bring him home. Along the way, he encounters a diverse cast of characters, both human and equine, each touched by the ravages of war in their own way. While not as hard-hitting as Saving Private Ryan or as urgent as Schindler's List, War Horse is a gorgeously realized and life-affirming work. Impressively, Spielberg crafts it into an absorbing story that's perfect for both adults and older kids.

Rent on Amazon

4 'About Time'

Released: 2013

About Time is a time-travel fantasy romance in the tradition of Groundhog Day (and followed, in turn, by Palm Springs). Domhnall Gleeson leads the cast as Tim Lake, a young man who discovers on his 21st birthday that he possesses the ability to time travel within his own life. With this newfound gift, Tim sets out to improve his own romantic prospects and those of his loved ones, including his quirky sister Kit Kat (Lydia Wilson) and his endearing but eccentric father (Bill Nighy). Along the way, Tim falls deeply in love with Mary (Rachel McAdams), but circumstances threaten to keep them apart.

As Tim navigates the complexities of altering the past to shape his future, he learns that every action has consequences. This premise is more niche than the universal appeal of Curtis's masterworks, but for a certain kind of viewer, this is also the strength of About Time. It merrily blends genre tropes, and lovable performances hold it all together. The relationship between Gleeson and Nighy's characters is a particular highlight. One can't help but appreciate the trust and affection between them.

Rent on Amazon

3 'Notting Hill'

Released: 1999

Image via Universal Pictures

"I'm also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." Set amidst the vibrant streets of London's Notting Hill neighborhood, this gem follows the unlikely connection between William Thacker (Hugh Grant), a humble bookstore owner, and Anna Scott (Julia Roberts), a world-famous Hollywood actress. They have a chance encounter when Anna enters William's bookstore one day, sparking a whirlwind romance (and a ton of witty banter). As their relationship blossoms, William finds himself thrust into the glamorous world of celebrity, navigating the challenges of fame and fortune while trying to remain true to himself.

In contrast to his cad character in Bridget Jones's Diary, Grant is the quirky everyman in this one, and it's a role that he excels at. Roberts is also at her most charming in her meta part. Fundamentally, Notting Hill is a fairy tale: the princess and the pauper. This keeps it from rising to the heights of Four Weddings and a Funeral, but it's also what makes it one of the all-time great date movies.

Watch on Prime

2 'Love Actually'

Released: 2003

Image via Universal Pictures

This ensemble film was Curtis's directorial debut. Here, he intertwines the lives of multiple characters in London during the Christmas season, each facing their own romantic struggles. Among them are newly elected Prime Minister David (Hugh Grant), who finds himself falling for his outspoken assistant Natalie (Martine McCutcheon); recently widowed Daniel (Liam Neeson), contending with the challenges of single parenthood while supporting his stepson Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) in his pursuit of first love; and aging rock star Billy Mack (Bill Nighy), who seeks redemption and true friendship free from the hollowness of fame.

Their stories overlap in surprising ways, touching on archetypal themes of love and hope. Sure, it gets a little cheesy at times, but when the stories are told this well and with so much generosity, that's alright. For this reason, Love Actually has developed a cult of followers who watch it annually as a Christmas tradition. It's yet more proof of Curtis's talent as a romantic myth-maker.

Rent on Amazon

1 'Four Weddings and a Funeral'

Released: 1994

Hugh Grant stars yet again, this time as the perpetually single Charles, who is drawn to Carrie (Andie MacDowell), an American woman. Over the course of a year, Charles and his circle of friends attend four weddings and one funeral. In this time, he deals with a string of heartbreaks, confusion, and romantic failures. His hopes rise when he crosses paths with Carrie once again - only to learn that she is engaged. Cue a classic tale of love beset by obstacles.

In terms of Curtis's filmography, Four Weddings and a Funeral just can't be beat when it comes to the smartness of the writing or sheer laughs per minute. It resonated with audiences immediately. Indeed, the film was hugely successful on release, propelling Grant into stardom. With a budget of £3m and a worldwide gross of $247.5 m, it was, at the time, the highest-grossing British movie ever made. In addition, Curtis's screenplay was acclaimed. He can boast of having lost the Oscar to Pulp Fiction, a humblebrag if there ever was one.

Watch on Tubi

NEXT: The 10 Best 1980s Westerns, Ranked