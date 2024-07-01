The Big Picture Pirate Radio is a 2009 British comedy-drama film written and directed by Richard Curtis.

The film, set in the 1960s, follows a group of DJs who broadcast from a pirate radio station off the coast of Britain. The film stars Philip Seymour Hoffman, Bill Nighy, and Rhys Ifans, among others.

The film is a love letter to 1960s rock music and the culture surrounding it.

It’s miraculous that Pirate Radio has remained a hidden gem, like a lost shipwreck full of gold at the bottom of the sea. It’s a must-watch, coming-of-age, British comedy, with just about every well established British actor appearing in it, including Bill Nighy, Chris O’Dowd, Nick Frost, Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson, Rhys Ifans, Jack Davenport, a young Tom Sturridge, and none other than Philip Seymour Hoffman. It’s a celebration of male friendship, and rescinds toxic masculinity in clever ways, by calling it out, making fun of it, and ultimately rejecting it. Directed and written by Richard Curtis, it’s a massive departure from his many high-grossing romantic comedy classics, including Love Actually and About Time.

The screenwriter for Notting Hill, Bridget Jone’s Diary, and Four Weddings and a Funeral, he is an expert on blossoming romances between men and women while finding the hilarity in love, which makes Pirate Radio such a delightful anomaly. It’s still a romance film of sorts, but is instead a love letter to '60s rock, and all the hilarious debacles the male comrades find themselves in thanks to music, girls, and drugs. Released with the title The Boat that Rocked overseas and Pirate Radio in the U.S., it's a joyous hang-out movie with plenty of debauchery and pranks, but unfortuately tanked at the box office despite praise for its subject-matter and performances. Curtis celebrated the rock revolution, and also dug into the fascinating true story behind pirate radio stations during the boom of the British Invasion in rock and roll.

Pirate Radio A group of DJs rebels against the British government and play rock and roll music all night in the North Sea amidst the British Invasion during the 60s rock revolution. Release Date April 1, 2009 Director Richard Curtis Cast Michael Hadley , Charlie Rowe , Lucy Fleming , Philip Seymour Hoffman Tom Sturridge , Ian Mercer Main Genre Comedy Writers Richard Curtis Runtime 135 mins Studio Focus Features Expand

'Pirate Radio' Is Based Upon a True Story of Rock 'n Roll Rebellion

During the boom of the British Invasion in the mid '60s, bands like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and The Who, just to name a few, took over rock and roll and dominated the charts. During that time, the British government refused to play rock music, deeming it immoral, and played it for less than 1 hour a day on the radio. This led to the rise of Pirate Radio, in which DJs shipped off to the North Sea on the coast of Britain, and raided the nighttime airwaves to play rock and roll all night. 25 million Brits, equivalent to half the population, tuned in every night to listen. Pirate Radio follows a fictional crew of 8 DJs running the radio station, "Rock Radio," inspired by the many pirate radio stations and DJ's of the '60s.

Hoffman stars as the famous American DJ, 'The Count,' who is the star of Radio Rock, and kicks it off every night. He sticks out like a sore thumb among the Brits in the best way possible, speaking at lightning speed and infusing vulgarity, swears, and personal reflections into his every set. When an 18-year-old loner, Carl (Tom Sturridge), gets sent onto the boat by his mother to be looked after by his godfather who runs the station, Quentin, (an always fantastic Bill Nighy), he gets introduced to a world of sex, drugs, and rock and roll. As Carl becomes entrenched in the world of radio, the British government brainstorms ways to shut Rock Radio down, led by a parliament member played by Kenneth Branagh. The boat refuses to stop playing music, and goes into an all-out war with the British government. As Nighy's character Quentin says: "Governments loathe people being free," and they decide they'll never wave the white flag.

Philip Seymour Hoffman Plays a Lively, Famous American DJ in 'Pirate Radio'

The Count is a fictional '60s DJ, but thanks to Hoffman's performance, he feels vibrantly real. He kicks off the whole movie with a countdown himself, as he counts his listeners in for the night. Hoffman masters Curtis's difficult, mile a minute dialogue expertly, making a meal out of fast monologues about the powers of rock and roll. At the time of the release, Hoffman was no stranger to the world of rock, as he had previously played real life rock journalist, Lester Bangs, in the critically acclaimed Cameron Crowe film, Almost Famous. Receiving a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award nomination for his performance, he delivered famous dialogues about rock and roll, including his beloved "uncool" speech he gives to the film's young protagonist, William.

In Pirate Radio, Hoffman once again shapes the young minds of the next generation. While his performance is mostly loud and in your face with screaming matches, memorably dropping the f-bomb on air to anger parliament further, his quiet moments of reflection with Carl prior to potentially being shut down finds him in classic, Hoffman form, dropping wisdom to youngsters like he was born to do it. He tells Carl quietly, "“These are the best days of our lives. It’s a terrible thing, but I know it.” As they go on for what may be their last hour or rock, Hoffman is the perfect vessel for Curtis's passionate, rock and roll-loving dialogue, declaring: "Young men and women will always dream dreams, and put those dreams into song."

'Pirate Radio' Still Hits All the Right Romantic Notes With Tom Sturridge

For a movie full of searing electric guitars and drums you can feel in your gut, the most romantic moment comes in quiet listening. There is of course, heartbreak, which includes a tearjeaker scene, with Curtis’s special gift of portraying unrequited love. Carl listens to the sad ballad masterpiece, "So Long, Marianne", by Leonard Cohen, while two other DJ's, Harold (Ike Hamilton) and John (Adamsdale), come to comfort him with milk and biscuits. The sex-obsessed DJ, Dave (Nick Frost), has slept with the girl Carl had liked, breaking his inexperienced heart. As Harold and John silently sit next to him, dipping biscuits in milk while he fights tears amidst the music, they all allow themselves to be vulnerable in an unexpectedly, touching, quiet moment in a noisy, loud film.

The scene has no dialogue as "So Long, Marianne" plays around them, enfolding them like a comforting blanket. It’s such a disarming moment for how men are often portrayed dealing with sadness in film-making. Often times it’s an opportunity for tantrums, for them to break walls (Hello Adam Driver in Marriage Story), and to cuss people out. Here, this boy, who is not yet a man, feasts on milk and cookies, and is encouraged to be vulnerable by Harold and John, and they accept his vulnerability. While Pirate Radio sometimes walks the tightrope of being another boy's club movie that feels like a fantasy coming right out of a man’s brain, its moments like this that raise it a bump above the rest.

Philip Seymoure Hoffman and Rhys Ifans Have a Hilarious Feud as Dueling DJs

The funniest moments in the film belong to Hoffman and Ifans, dueling to be the most popular, coveted, beloved DJ aboard the ship. Ifans is dressed to the nines in neon purple coats and feathered hats, oozing sleaze and sex as a caricature-like, '60s British playboy. Where he uses sex appeal and mystique to lure listeners in, The Count uses an unabashed passion for rock and abrasive humor.

Ifans is hilarious as the suave, hilariously slimy Gavin, and their best scene comes after he sleeps with another man's girl, and The Count decides he's the one to exact revenge. The two climb to the top of the boat on the narrow ladder, playing a game of chicken, then jump overboard. It’s the film’s shining moment of proving how idiotic men can be when they co-habit together, and the childlike qualities they bring out in one another. It’s also got some of Curtis’s best dialogue, that carries his trademark wit, as The Count wonders “Why am I so fat?,” while walking out onto the plank above the water, terrified. Ifans screams chicken at The Count, declaring "Adios Amigo!" and fearlessly jumps into the water, with The Count following suit. The two actors devour making fun of toxic masculinity as the next scene finds themselves with broken fingers and toes, like their bruised egos.

Richard Curtis Made the Ultimate Boys Hang Out Movie, and Ode to 60s Rock

Pirate Radio has an exceptionally eclectic, prolific soundtrack. The music becomes a character itself, and fits whatever moods its characters are in, becoming another layer of how they feel. Most scenes find the men smoking cigarettes, discussing sex escapades, sitting in the DJ booth, or just hanging around listening to music. As a teenaged Carl tries to look up a girl's skirt, or any of the horny DJ's try to seduce the rare sighting of women on board, it may be enticing to do an eye roll, but the film unabashedly gets into the mind of a horny teenage boy, and calls out the "boys will be boys" phrase. A cautionary tale for growing up, Carl gets to witness magnificent debauchery, which makes him wish to be nothing like the sex-obsessed fiends on board.

It would be a crime to exclude mentioning all the ragtag DJs who have hilarious quirks on board, like Tom Wisdom as Mark, a silent DJ who is deemed the sexiest man alive, and only says words like "wow" or "now," while on air. A young Chris O'Dowd plays a heartbreaking, naive DJ who gets shammed into a marriage with a cruel woman played by January Jones, and his sad puppy dog eyes will break your heart. Pirate Radio is a celebration of underdogs, like many Curtis films that find love and happiness in the unlikeliest of places. Never taking itself too seriously, and doubling down as a fantastic hang-out movie that romanticizes the '60s and the wild escapes it has become known for, Pirate Radio was inexplicably aplomb, perhaps because it veered further away from what Curtis typically directed and wrote. But it carries Curtis's essence to its core, with lovable outcasts and hopeless romantics of rock and roll staying true to their quirky selves, and willing to die to keep rock and roll alive.

