Richard Donner was an American genre filmmaker who worked in the industry for some 50 years. He initially wanted to be an actor, but instead got his start directing for TV. He worked on shows like The Man From U.N.C.LE and The Twilight Zone, notably directing the iconic episode "Nightmare at 20, 000 Feet." From there, Donner transitioned to the big screen, breaking through in 1976 with the influential horror The Omen.

More hits followed, including Superman, The Goonies, Scrooged, and Lethal Weapon. The latter three projects alone cemented Donner's position as a giant of '80s entertainment, while the former ranks among the most seminal superhero movies. His directing output declined in quality in later decades, but he continued to be successful as a producer, helming X-Men and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. He clearly had a sense for what audiences wanted and helped lay the foundation for multiple subgenres. Even a few of his projects that didn't connect on release have surprisingly aged well. These are the director's best movies, ranked.

10 '16 Blocks' (2006)

"You're not gonna die on me, are you?" This action thriller centers on Jack Mosley (Bruce Willis), a disillusioned NYPD detective assigned to transport a key witness, Eddie Bunker (Mos Def), to testify before a grand jury. However, what starts as a routine assignment quickly turns deadly when Jack discovers that corrupt police officers are determined to silence Eddie at any cost.

16 Blocks is one of Donner's weaker projects, relying on genre tropes that audiences have seen before in superior movies. Fundamentally, it's a buddy movie, with a lot riding on the dynamic between the gruff, tough Mosley and the quirky, chatty con artist Eddie. They have a few fun moments but, ultimately, it only works if you can tolerate Mos Def's character. Willis is more enjoyable as a troubled loner trying to do good. Nevertheless, the film does deserve props for unfolding in real-time and for a handful of nicely executed action sequences.

9 'Conspiracy Theory' (1997)

"A good conspiracy is unprovable. I mean, if you can prove it, it means they screwed up somewhere along the line." Conspiracy Theory focuses on Jerry Fletcher (Mel Gibson), a paranoid New York City cab driver who becomes consumed by his obsession with uncovering government conspiracies. He finds himself in danger after one of his theories turns out to be true, and must enlist the help of lawyer Alice (Julia Roberts) to make it out alive.

There are some solid ideas in Brian Helgeland's (L.A. Confidential, Mystic River) script, especially references to various conspiracy theories, including the New World Order, the Free Masons, and JFK's assassination. However, the movie drags them out and buries them under a ton of thriller cliches. This could have been a great exploration of the conspiratorial psyche but, instead, it's just a run-of-the-mill political action film.

8 'Maverick' (1994)

"Almost got hung once myself. Didn't care for it much." Maverick is a comedy Western about Bret Maverick (Mel Gibson), a charming gambler with a knack for finding himself in outrageous situations. Eager to enter a high-stakes poker tournament with a massive cash prize, Maverick teams up with the resourceful Annabelle Bransford (Jodie Foster) and the enigmatic lawman Zane Cooper (James Garner).

Donner adapted the film from a TV series that aired in the late 1950s. The resulting movie is a lighthearted affair, lacking in heft but with enough jokes to justify a viewing. Much of the credit goes to screenwriter William Goldman, who also penned gems like The Princess Bride and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. He manages to sneak some enjoyable dialogue in here, particularly between Gibson and Foster. The story comfortably pivots from comedy to action and back, poking fun at Western archetypes and, thankfully, never taking itself too seriously.

7 'Scrooged' (1988)

"I never liked a girl well enough to give her twelve sharp knives." Scrooged is Donner's twisted take on A Christmas Carol, starring Bill Murray as self-absorbed TV executive Frank Cross. As Christmas approaches, Frank is visited by the ghost of his former mentor, Lew Hayward (John Forsythe), who warns him of the consequences of his callous ways. Throughout the night, Frank encounters three more spirits who take him on a journey through his own life.

Most critics dismissed Scrooged on release but it has since become something of a minor Christmas classic. The movie's fans enjoy its cynicism and bleak humor; it was arguably ahead of its time in lampooning the commercialization of the holiday. The script also subverts many of the tropes one would expect from such a 'redemption arc' movie. Plus, one can't help but enjoy the gags, cameos, and wonderful supporting performances by Karen Allen, Robert Mitchum, and Alfre Woodard.

6 'Ladyhawke' (1985)

"Sir, the truth is, I talk to God all the time, and, no offense, but He never mentioned you." Etienne Navarre (Rutger Hauer) and Isabeau d'Anjou (Michelle Pfeiffer) are cursed by the evil Bishop of Aquila (John Wood). By day, Isabeau is transformed into a hawk, while at night, Navarre becomes a wolf, ensuring they can never share their love in human form. With the help of a scrappy thief named Philippe Gaston (Matthew Broderick), they set out to break the curse and thwart the bishop's plans.

Ladyhawke was another Donner movie that received a lukewarm response and made a loss at the box office. However, it's somewhat underrated. Rather than relying on typical sword-and-sorcery tropes, Donner focuses on the lovers' struggle against adversity. But, refreshingly, he avoids getting sentimental. The director also crafts an interesting Gothic fantasy world, like something out of a Led Zeppelin song; it's gritty and medieval rather than cute and wondrous. Fantasy diehards should check it out.

5 'Lethal Weapon 2' (1989)

"I'm too old for this sh*t." The second installment in the hit franchise reunites LAPD detectives Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) and Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover). This time, they face off against a South African drug cartel led by diplomat Arjen Rudd (Joss Ackland) and his menacing enforcer, Pieter Vorstedt (Derrick O'Connor). Along the way, Riggs also finds unexpected romance with Rika Van Den Haas (Patsy Kensit), a South African consulate secretary caught in the middle of it all.

The Lethal Weapon movies don't strive for realism. Rather, they delight in humor and violence that feels like something out of a comic book. They're also noted for their memorable (if slightly cheesy) dialogue, courtesy of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade scribe Jeffrey Boam. On the directing side, Donner keeps the pace brisk with a steady stream of car chases, fights, and shootouts. The finished product might stick a little too close to the tried-and-tested formula of the original, but this is by design. It paid off: Lethal Weapon 2 grossed $227m worldwide.

4 'Lethal Weapon' (1987)

"We're going to get bloody on this one, Rog." Donner kicked off the phenomenally successful franchise in muscular style; the first Lethal Weapon is also the best. Much of the fun stems from the contrast between the volatile Riggs (Gibson), haunted by the death of his wife, and the seasoned Murtaugh (Glover), a veteran on the brink of retirement. When a young woman named Amanda Hunsaker (Jackie Swanson) is found dead, their investigation leads them into a dangerous underworld.

The stars have terrific chemistry, which may be the movie's greatest asset. Shane Black's screenplay gives them a lot to work with, aided by Donner's economical direction. The shootouts and stunts, in particular, hit all the right notes. Some of the tensest moments don't even need action, like Riggs' negotiation with a suicidal businessman. The recipe of likable leads and hard-hitting set pieces was one that audiences responded to. As a result, Lethal Weapon spawned countless copycats and exerted a considerable influence on late-'80s and early-'90s action cinema.

3 'Superman' (1978)

"I'm here to fight for truth, and justice, and the American way." This was the first Superman movie with Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel, and it was a groundbreaking project. The film was a mammoth undertaking: the most expensive movie ever made up til that point, pushing the limits of special effects. In this regard, it's easily Donner's most ambitious project, using matte paintings, miniatures, wire rigs, and camera trickery to bring Superman's exploits to life. In the process, it laid the blueprint for the modern superhero movie.

Parts of Superman feel a little quaint today, but that's only because they have been imitated so frequently in the decades since. Indeed, the film's influence on the superhero genre is still felt today. Christopher Nolan, for instance, has cited it as a big inspiration for the Dark Knight trilogy. "I looked back at the ’70s blockbusters like Superman and felt like there was a tactile quality to what you see that you could really believe," he explains.

2 'The Goonies' (1985)

"Goonies never say die!" A genuine '80s classic, The Goonies revolves around a ragtag group of kids who band together to save their homes from demolition. In the process, they stumble upon a treasure map and embark on a quest to find a legendary pirate's long-lost loot. Their journey is filled with booby traps, pirate ships, unstable tunnels, and scheming criminals.

The Goonies represented a formidable fusion of talents: direction by Donner, story by Steven Spielberg, script by Chris Columbus. While Donner's confident direction is part of the charm, Spielberg's input is also plain to see. These influences combine to produce a fast-paced genre movie that embraces themes of friendship and youthful rebellion. This effective mixture would influence later gems like Stand by Me, the IT films, and Stranger Things. The latter consciously draws on nostalgia for The Goonies, understanding that for a certain generation of viewers, the film was formative.

1 'The Omen' (1976)

"Have no fear, little one... I am here to protect thee." The Omen tells the chilling tale of the Thorn family, who adopt a young boy named Damien (Harvey Spencer Stephens) after their own child dies at birth. As Damien grows older, sinister events begin to unfold around him. It becomes evident that he is no ordinary child but rather the Antichrist, foretold in biblical prophecy.

Donner directed the film from an intelligent screenplay by David Seltzer, skillfully bringing its ideas and frights to the screen. Rather than relying on gore, Donner leans into a pervasive feeling of dread and ever-ratcheting suspense. Viewers flocked to see it, making The Omen the fourth-highest-grossing movie that year. However, initial reviews were mixed. Roger Ebert called it "dreadfully silly". Nevertheless, subsequent horror filmmakers embraced it, and it is now an undeniable classic of the genre. Practically every 'evil child' movie since draws on it, at least indirectly.

