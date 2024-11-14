The cast of Ladies First is finally taking shape over at Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Richard E. Grant and Emily Mortimer have joined the cast of the upcoming romantic comedy. The project will be an adaptation of the French title, Je Ne Suis Pas Un Homme Facile. The premise of the movie deals with a womanizer who suddenly wakes up in a world dominated by women. It won't be easy for the protagonist of the story to live in a reality that doesn't have a use for him, but audiences will have a lot of fun once Ladies First premieres on the streaming platform.

The cast of Ladies First is already packed with talented stars. Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike were previously announced to be starring in the upcoming feature. Baron Cohen recently worked on Disclaimer, the miniseries about a famed documentary journalist who discovers a novel containing her deepest secret has been published. And after a decade of finding plenty of success thanks to her role in Gone Girl, Rosamund Pike recently appeared in Saltburn, the twisted dark comedy centered around the relationship between two young men. The leads of Ladie First will ensure viewers are amused with the fictional reality in which women dominate every aspect of life.

Charles Dance and Fiona Shaw will also be seen in Ladies First once the romantic comedy premieres on the streaming platform. Dance is known around the world for his role as the evil Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones. After starring in the popular HBO adaptation, the acclaimed performer starred as Lord Mountbatten in The Crown. Fiona Shaw is getting ready for the world to see her performance as Miss Trapper in That Christmas, an animated comedy where Santa is set to commit a big mistake.

Who Wrote 'Ladies First'?

The screenplay for Ladies First was written by Katie Silberman, Natalie Krinsky and Cinco Paul. Before diving deep into the American version of Je Ne Suis Pas Un Homme Facile, Silberman worked on Don't Worry Darling, the tense thriller starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. With Richard E. Grant and Emily Mortimer now officially joining the cast of the remake, there's no denying that the project will be an unforgettable story for Netflix. Time will tell if the protagonist of Ladies First will survive his journey through a society dominated by women.

A release date for Ladies First hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.