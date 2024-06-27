The Big Picture Richard Gadd's new series, Lions, is a joint production between HBO and BBC.

The six-episode drama spans 40 years, exploring the relationship between two brothers.

Gadd expresses excitement about working with HBO, citing it as a childhood dream.

2024's surprise hit Baby Reindeer's breakout star Richard Gadd has another project on the horizon in the form of Lions. It has now been revealed that the six-episode drama series will be a joint production between HBO and the BBC, with Gadd set to write and executive produce, with Alexandra Brodski and Eshref Reybrouck set to direct. The HBO-BBC series is produced by Wendy Griffin and executive produced by Tally Garner and Morven Reid for Mam Tor Productions, Gadd, and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC, with Gavin Smith for BBC Scotland.

In a statement released by Kara Buckley, Senior Vice President HBO Drama Programming, she stated the company's thrill to be working with such a hot current talent. Buckley says, "We are tremendously excited to partner with the BBC and Richard Gadd, whose remarkable talent continues to make waves across the globe. With this new, gripping and evocative series, we are proud to welcome Richard to the HBO family." Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added, "We are delighted that HBO are joining us to bring Richard Gadd’s exquisite Lions scripts to the screen. This is bold, brilliant, one-of-a-kind storytelling and we can’t wait for viewers to see it."

Richard Gadd's Next Project is a Decade-Spanning Drama

After the deeply emotional and viscerally honest Baby Reindeer, Gadd's next outing will look to capitalize on the clear penchant the writer has for affecting drama. An official synopsis for the upcoming Lions reads:

"When Niall's estranged 'brother' Ruben shows up at his wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives. Spanning almost forty years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers' relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. It will capture the wild energy of a changing city - a changing world, even - and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question... What does it mean to be a man?"

Gadd's rise throughout 2024 has been nothing short of remarkable, with the all-rounder going from obscurity to worldwide notoriety in the space of a few short weeks. To see his name linked with another major project will bring joy to the millions of Baby Reindeer fans, as well as Gadd himself, who mentioned his excitement in a statement, saying:

"Ordering a HBO boxset of The Sopranos, The Wire, or Oz and watching it from start to finish were some of the happiest moments of my childhood. Since then, it has always been a dream of mine to work with HBO and be part of their iconic roster of shows. I am so grateful to Francesca Orsi, Kara Buckley and Clint LaVigne for taking this chance on the show and on Ruben and Niall too who - despite growing up in a dead-end Scottish town - would be absolutely pinching themselves at this! I cannot wait to get started."

HBO and the BBC will helm Richard Gadd's next project, Lions. All episodes of Gadd's breakout miniseries, Baby Reindeer, are available on Netflix right now.

