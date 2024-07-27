The Big Picture Hollywood often chooses to remake successful films, even if they were already perfect, chasing guaranteed success over originality.

If the recent box office has been any indication, audiences around the world are much more likely to see films that are based on previously existing materials than they are willing to invest in anything original. Sequels, prequels, and spin-offs always have the potential to take a property in a new direction, but the number of truly excellent remakes is few and far between. The reason for this is simple; Hollywood often wants to benefit from the success of a previous hit, even if the original film was already perfect and in no need of updating. It initially seemed completely ridiculous to remake Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless, but that’s exactly what director Jim McBride did in 1983 with Richard Gere.

Breathless isn’t just remembered as one of the best projects of Godard’s career, but as one of the most influential films of the 21st century. With its bold visuals, ambulatory pacing, shocking moments of dark humor, ironic ending, and inventive musical score, Breathless ushered in the "French New Wave" movement in the 1960s; this ended up inspiring the similar "New Hollywood" era in the United States within the subsequent decade. Trying to match the cultural significance of the original Breathless may have been an unenviable task, but thankfully, it's not one that McBride seemed to be interested in. Breathless succeeded as a remake because it purposefully inverted all the qualities that had made the original so iconic in the first place.

What Makes 1983’s ‘Breathless’ Different From the Original?

The biggest changes that Breathless makes to the original are in its locations and characters. Godard’s original film starred Jean-Paul Belmondo as Michel Poiccard, a French criminal who falls in love with the American student Patricia Franchini (Jean Seberg) after the two cross paths in Paris. Comparatively, the remake focuses on Gere’s Jesse Lujack, an erratic drifter who begins to pursue the French woman Monica Poiccard (Valérie Kaprisky) in Los Angeles after the two meet for the first time in Las Vegas. The key changes aren’t made purely for the sake of subverting expectations, as they are necessary to the themes that McBride is hinting at. If the original Breathless examined a very idealized version of American influence, the remake examines the failings of the “American dream.” Jesse is so distraught at his own failings that he can’t help but romanticize anything that seems “foreign” to him, including Monica.

Breathless commits to exploring the cultural legacy of Los Angeles in the same way that the original film celebrated Paris. Much of the appeal of Godard’s original was seeing Paris at its most active; it seemed like adventure and art were around any corner, as the city itself almost felt like a work of fantasy. However, McBride suggests that there is a deep seediness underneath the shiny surface of Los Angeles in the Breathless remake. Underneath the appeal of popular culture hallmarks such as Marvel comic books and Jerry Lee Lewis music, there’s a city that is so ambitious that there’s never any room allotted for empathy. Godard’s film seemed to be the quintessential “hangout” movie, inspiring such classics as Dazed and Confused and Clerks in the subsequent decades. That sensibility simply doesn’t work in modern-day America, so McBride chose to reformat Breathless into a relentless crime thriller.

The ‘Breathless’ Remake Is an American Tragedy

One of the key issues that McBride faced with his remake of Breathless was that the original film’s stylistic inventions no longer felt as novel as they once were. The tightly edited, erratic narrative of Breathless was unlike anything that audiences had ever seen before in 1960, but it had become commonplace by the time that McBride took on his remake. As a means of inverting these expectations, McBride suggested a far darker side to the American experience, particularly in the depiction of law enforcement as a villainous presence that threatens to come between Monica and Jesse. While it never turns into a straight-up action movie, the Breathless remake contains a lot more suspense and intrigue than Godard seemed interested in incorporating into his original.

The emphasis on Gere’s unorthodox performance is perhaps the most defining aspect of the Breathless remake. In the original film, Michel is more of a comic oaf than anything else, as the audience is forced to keep laughing at his misfortune as he relentlessly tries to woo Patricia. However, Gere’s success in Days of Heaven and American Gigolo had turned him into one of the biggest sex symbols of the 1980s, and thus Breathless transformed into a romantic tragedy. The biggest difference is in the striking way the films end: Godard’s film ends on an ironic note with Michel getting gunned down out of sheer bad luck, whereas McBride’s builds to a dramatic moment where Jesse sacrifices himself. Gere’s commitment to playing an extravagant romantic figure completely changes the way the film closes.

What’s the Value of Remaking ‘Breathless?'

There’s always the opportunity that a remake can surpass its original, even if it was already beloved; James Mangold managed to make an even better version of the classic western 3:10 To Yuma with his 2007 remake. While McBride’s film is unlikely to replace Godard’s in the eyes of many film scholars, the Breathless remake is worth watching as a companion piece to the original. In the same way that the original film can be seen as a representation of the French New Wave, the remake is intertwined with the anti-establishment crime films that grew in prominence throughout the Ronald Reagan administration.

As sacrilegious as it may seem, the Breathless remake has some prominent supporters who prefer it to the original. Quentin Tarantino has cited the 1983 version as a favorite, and the highly respected BBC Radio 4 critic Mark Kermode praised Gere’s performance as better than Belmondo’s. It serves as a testament to the quality of the remake that this debate even exists in the first place, but for those who prefer the 1960 film, the remake is still a compelling counterpart to the original worthy of attention.

