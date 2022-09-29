It seems like a Richard Gere renaissance might be on the horizon. Deadline reports that the Pretty Woman star, who has not been in a film since 2017’s Three Christs, is attached to star in the upcoming drama Longing. The film will be an English-language remake of the critically acclaimed 2017 Hebrew language film of the same name.

The remake will actually be directed by the writer and director of the original, Israeli filmmaker Savi Gabizon. Longing will star Gere as an aging bachelor who discovers he had a son with an ex-girlfriend twenty years prior. From there the man begins to evaluate his life and the choices he’s made that got him to where he is. The original film was a massive hit with critics, both in the Israeli film community and internationally when it premiered at events like the Venice Film Festival and TIFF.

While Gere’s career may not be as flashy in recent years, there was a point where he was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He had roles in just about every genre. From romance films like Runaway Bride, to crime dramas like The Jackal and Primal Fear, to the musical Chicago. He was also in a number of timeless classics like Pretty Woman and An Officer and a Gentleman. Longing is also just part of a return for Gere, as he is also set to star in upcoming comedies Maybe I Do, alongside Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, and Diane Keaton, and The Making Of, with Keaton, Blake Lively, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This remake of Longing will be produced by Daniel Bekerman through his production banner, Scythia Films. Other producers on the film will include Alexander Vinnitski for Current Flow Entertainment with Myles Nestel and Lisa Wilson serving as executive producers for The Solution Entertainment. Wilson gave a statement on the casting of Gere, saying:

“I am thrilled to be working with Richard Gere for the third time after Arbitrage and Norman. When I read the script of Longing I knew immediately that this would be perfect casting and thankfully Richard concurred.”

Gabizon was also excited to work with Gere, simply adding:

“I am looking forward to working with Richard, having such a great and special actor in my film is a dream come true for me.”

Longing is currently in production in Ontario, Canada. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project.